T20 World Cup in India could be shifted to UAE

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Apr 30, 2021, 04:40 pm

With the coronavirus pandemic causing a devastating effect in India, the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Notably, the BCCI had earlier shifted the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE as well.

According to the BBC, this move could happen if India continue to suffer from the second wave of COVID-19.

World T20

BCCI still hoping to host the event in India

BCCI official Dhiraj Malhotra said the board still hopes to hold the event in India.

"I've just been named one of the tournament directors, so I'm doing everything we can to make sure it happens," Malhotra told BBC's Stumped podcast.

"We will be doing normal scenario, and worst case scenario, so with all that we're talking to the ICC at the moment."

Quote

The tournament could be shifted to the UAE

Malhotra added that the tournament could be shifted to the UAE. "It would be (shifted to) the UAE. We're hoping again that it would be done by the BCCI. So, we'll take the tournament there, but it'll still be done by the BCCI," he added.

COVID-19

Coronavirus: Record spike for India with 3.86 lakh cases

The COVID-19 situation in India is worsening with each passing day.

India reported 3.86 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

This is its sharpest spike since the pandemic first gripped the country last year.

The nationwide tally has now risen to 1.87 crore, with a daily test positivity rate of 20.1%.

Daily deaths declined slightly to 3,498.

IPL 2021

IPL 2021 currently being held in India

Currently, the 2021 edition of the IPL is being held in India.

25 matches have already been played across four venues.

The final is set to be played on May 30.

This year's IPL is being organized across six bio-bubbles. The likes of Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Ahmedabad are hosting IPL matches.

The IPL matches is being played behind closed doors.

Do you know?

2020 T20 World Cup in Australia was postponed to 2022

Last year, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia 2020 had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now be held in Australia in 2022.