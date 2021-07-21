ICC T20I Rankings: Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan enters the top 10

Jul 21, 2021

Mohammad Rizwan shined for Pakistan in the T20Is against England

The latest ICC T20I Rankings see Pakistan cricket team batter Mohammad Rizwan break into the top 10. Rizwan did well with the bat in the recently concluded T20I series against England. Despite Pakistan's 2-1 series loss, Rizwan was a big gain for the Asian side. Meanwhile, West Indies batter Evin Lewis jumped two spots to be eighth. Here are further details.

Rizwan jumps to career-best seventh position

Rizwan climbed to a career-best seventh position in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batsmen. He amassed 176 runs in the three-match T20I series against England, amassing scores of 63, 37, and 76*. Rizwan has 709 rating points under his belt, gaining four spots. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam kept his second place in the T20I Rankings (833).

Lewis rises to eighth, Livingstone makes substantial gain

West Indies batter Evin Lewis played three T20Is against the Aussies, managing scores of 0, 36, and 79. He has risen to eighth and has 705 rating points. Meanwhile, England's Liam Livingstone has gained 144 spots to be ranked 27th in the ICC T20I Rankings. Livingstone aggregated 147 runs against Pakistan in the series.

ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers: Shakib makes notable gain

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe 3-0 in the recently concluded ODI series and Shakib Al Hasan stood out. The senior Bangladesh cricketer has gained nine spots to be placed eighth in the ICC ODI Rankings for Bowlers. The likes of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Chris Woakes gained one spot each (second and third), whereas, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins slipped to ninth and 10th respectively.

ICC ODI Rankings for Batsmen: Key movements

India's Shikhar Dhawan, who is leading the side in Sri Lanka, has gained two spots to be 16th in the ICC ODI Rankings among batters. Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal, who hit a century in the final ODI against Zimbabwe, has risen to 23rd. Meanwhile, South Africa's Quinton de Kock has moved to 10th place.