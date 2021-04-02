Decoding Tim Southee's T20I career in numbers

Southee has raced to 99 wickets in 83 T20Is at an average of 25.17.
He is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the format.
Southee is one scalp away from 100 wickets. He is set to become only the second bowler in T20I history with this mark after Lasith Malinga (107).
Notably, Southee has surpassed Shahid Afridi's tally of 98 scalps.
Information
Southee is seventh in the latest T20I Rankings
Southee moved two places up to seventh in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. The senior pacer 657 rating points and is the highest ranked New Zealand bowler. Meanwhile, Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi is a spot behind Southee on eighth (653).