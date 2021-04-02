Home / News / Sports News / Decoding Tim Southee's T20I career in numbers
Sports

Decoding Tim Southee's T20I career in numbers

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 02, 2021, 11:55 am
Decoding Tim Southee's T20I career in numbers

On Friday, the New Zealand cricket team dished out a commanding performance to beat Bangladesh in the third and final T20I.

With this win, the Kiwis won the T20I series 3-0.

Notably, New Zealand's stand-in skipper Tim Southee was in top gear, claiming three wickets to bamboozle Bangladesh.

Southee has climbed up the chart in terms of T20I wickets.

We decode his T20I numbers.

In this article
Southee claims three wickets in the third T20I Southee's performance against Bangladesh in T20Is Southee surpasses Afridi, becomes second-highest wicket-taker Southee is seventh in the latest T20I Rankings

NZ vs BAN

Southee claims three wickets in the third T20I

The third T20I was reduced to 10 overs a side after rain interrupted the start.

The Kiwis rode on Finn Allen's 29-ball 71 to post 141/4.

Bangladesh needed a strong response but were rocked.

Southee gave NZ the perfect start claiming two wickets in two balls in the first over.

He came back and took his third (9th over).

Bangladesh's innings folded for 76.

Vs B'desh

Southee's performance against Bangladesh in T20Is

Southee claimed six wickets in the three-match series against the Tigers.

He registered figures of 1/34, 2/21, and 3/15.

In six matches against Bangladesh, Southee has raced to 12 wickets at an average of 11.58 and an economy rate of 6.95.

His 3/15 is now the best figures for him in T20Is against Bangladesh.

Wickets

Southee surpasses Afridi, becomes second-highest wicket-taker

Southee has raced to 99 wickets in 83 T20Is at an average of 25.17.

He is now the second-highest wicket-taker in the format.

Southee is one scalp away from 100 wickets. He is set to become only the second bowler in T20I history with this mark after Lasith Malinga (107).

Notably, Southee has surpassed Shahid Afridi's tally of 98 scalps.

Information

Southee is seventh in the latest T20I Rankings

Southee moved two places up to seventh in the latest ICC T20I Rankings for Bowlers. The senior pacer 657 rating points and is the highest ranked New Zealand bowler. Meanwhile, Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi is a spot behind Southee on eighth (653).

