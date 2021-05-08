ZIM vs PAK: Tabish Khan becomes Pakistan's third-oldest Test debutant

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 08, 2021, 03:27 pm

Fast bowler Tabish Khan, on Friday, became Pakistan's third-oldest player to make debut in Test cricket.

The 36-year-old achieved the milestone as he was drafted in Pakistan's XI for the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club.

Tabish received his Pakistan cap 18 years after making his First-class debut.

Notably, Pakistan presently lead the two-match series 1-0.

Here is more.

Domestic

A veteran in the domestic circuit

Khan has been a veteran in Pakistan's domestic circuit.

The right-arm seamer made his First-class debut in 2002/03.

In a domestic career spanning nearly two decades, Khan has picked up as many as 598 First-class wickets from 137 games at an average of 24.29.

The formidable tally includes 38 five-wicket hauls and seven ten-fors.

Khan has also scored 1,733 runs in FC cricket.

Feat

Third-oldest player to make Test debut for Pakistan

It is interesting to note that only two players were older than Khan at the time of their debuts (for Pakistan).

Miran Bakhsh was 47 years and 284 days old while making his Test debut against India in 1955.

Meanwhile Amir Elahi made his Pakistan debut at 44 years and 45 days in 1952, five years after his Test debut for India.

Do you know?

Only Pakistani with over 500 wickets in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Tabish Khan remains the only Pakistani with 500-plus wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the premier First-class tournament of Pakistan. The 36-year-old has accounted for 515 scalps from 115 matches in the historic tournament.

Records

A look at his other records

As stated, Khan played 137 FC games before making his Test debut.

Only Khalid Ibadulla (218 matches) played more FC games than Khan before making his debut for Pakistan (1964).

Khan picked up second-most FC wickets (495) between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2018.

He was only behind Pushpakumara, who scalped 616 wickets at 19.43 average during this period.

2nd Test

2nd Test: How did Day 1 pan out?

Pakistan made a resounding start in the second Test against Zimbabwe after electing to bat.

Although Imran Butt departed early on, Abid Ali (118*) and Azhar Ali (126) did the repair work.

The duo shared a 236-run stand for the second wicket.

However, Zimbabwe seamer Blessing Muzarabani struck toward the day's end, and picked up three quick wickets.

Pakistan finished Day 1 at 268/4.