Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, 2nd T20I gets postponed

Jul 27, 2021
The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India has been postponed

Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya has tested positive for COVID-19. This has led to the second T20I between Sri Lanka and India getting postponed. As per reports, the match will be held on Wednesday if all other players and staff test negative. Notably, India's tour of Sri Lanka was rescheduled earlier after positive cases emerged in the Lankan camp. India lead the T20I series 1-0.

Krunal had featured in the first T20I against Sri Lanka

After winning the ODI series 2-1, Team India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. The team sealed an emphatic 38-run win in the opening game on Sunday. Notably, Krunal took one wicket for 16 runs.

India's tour of Lanka was rescheduled earlier this month

Earlier this month, India's tour of Sri Lanka which was set to start from July 13, was rescheduled. This happened following positive cases of COVID-19 among the members of the Sri Lankan team set-up. Data analyst of the Sri Lanka cricket team, GT Niroshan, tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to that, batting coach Grant Flower had tested positive as well.

Indian Test team in England also suffered COVID-19 setbacks

Recently, the Indian cricket team's Test contingent in the UK too had COVID-19 setbacks. Rishabh Pant returned to the Team India camp post his COVID-19 recovery. Meanwhile, bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhimanyu Easwaran too were forced into 10-days isolation after being in close contact with training assistant Dayananda Garani, who had tested positive.

Both teams have gone into isolation

Speaking to ANI, a source claimed that the two teams have gone into isolation till reports of all the players are out. An update from the BCCI stated that the entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.

BCCI confirms the news

