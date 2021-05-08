Prasidh Krishna tests positive for COVID-19

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 08, 2021, 04:17 pm

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

The right-arm pacer, who is a standby player for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final next month, is the fourth KKR player to test positive.

The 25-year-old pacer's participation for the England tour will be made conditional.

We present the complete details.

Report

Prasidh was negative while he was with KKR in Ahmedabad

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Prasidh was negative while he was with the team in Ahmedabad where players like Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier had returned positive tests.

Sources in the BCCI and KKR revealed that Prasidh tested positive on returning home in Bengaluru.

"Until he left the bubble he was fine," a KKR source told the cricket website.

England tour

Prasidh's England tour at risk

With the player testing COVID-19 positive, his participation for the upcoming WTC final and England tour hangs in the balance.

The report added Prasidh will have to return negative tests before he can sit on the flight to England.

"It will be subject to fitness clearance like Wriddhiman Saha, who too had tested positive while being in the IPL bubble," a BCCI source claimed.

Career

Prasidh had made his international debut in March against England

After performing well in domestic cricket in the last couple of years, the lanky fast bowler made his international debut in March against England in the ODI series.

He did a decent job in the ODIs, claiming six wickets with a best of 4/54.

He clocked an average of 29.00.

Prasidh was then backed as a standby bowler for the upcoming Test assignments.

Seifert

KKR's Tim Seifert tested positive as well

New Zealand and KKR batsman Tim Seifert also tested positive for COVID-19 in his pre-departure tests.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that Seifert will not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight with the rest of IPL-based New Zealand players, support staff and commentators.

Seifert is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad and is expected to be transferred to Chennai for treatment.

KKR players

Four KKR players have tested COVID-19 positive

Seifert became the third KKR player to test positive for COVID-19 after bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

Earlier this week, KKR's match against the RCB, scheduled for Monday, was postponed.

On Tuesday, the BCCI decided to suspend the IPL 2021 season for an indefinite period after Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) tested positive inside the bio-bubble.