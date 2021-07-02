England vs India: Visitors to play three-day warm-up match

The Indian cricket team will be playing a three-day warm-up match ahead of the five-Test series against England, starting August 4. The ECB will be arranging a team to play against Team India after BCCI's request. According to a report in ANI, Virat Kohli's men will be involved in a warm-up match once they return from a short break. Here are further details.

Team India

Team India to report for pre-Test camp on July 15

The Indian cricket team will be reporting to Emirates Riverside, Durham for their pre-Test camp on July 15. Virat Kohli's men will prepare at the venue until August 1 before heading to Trent Bridge, Nottingham ahead of the first Test match. According to Daily Mail, the Indians are also hoping to play a four-day intra-squad contest to prepare well.

Information

Warm-up match to be played from July 20 to 22

Talking to ANI, a source said, "The BCCI made a request to the ECB for a warm-up match and it will be played from July 20 to 22. The squad will be decided soon."

Injuries

Shubman will be missed, Ishant to recover in time

India will miss Shubman Gill, who has been ruled out for eight weeks due to a shin injury. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul will be aiming to fight for the vacant opening position to bat alongside Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, pacer Ishant Sharma is expected to recover ahead of the Test series. Ishant received multiple stitches on his middle and fourth fingers.

WTC final

India lost the WTC final last month

India lost the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand at the Rose Bowl in Southampton last month. Despite rain washing two days of the Test, India lost on the reserve day. India's batters faltered against the Kiwi pace attack and surrendered the match by eight wickets. Notably, no Indian batter managed a fifty in the match.