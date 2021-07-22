Here are the interesting facts about US Open

Interesting facts about US Open

World number one Novak Djokovic, Swiss maestro Roger Federer, and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams are among the players in the singles fields for the 2021 US Open. The USTA, on Wednesday, announced the fields for the tournament that runs from August 30 to September 12 at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center, New York. Here are the interesting facts about the tournament.

About the US Open

The men's singles and men's doubles of the US National Championship were first played in August 1881. Since 1987, the US Open has been the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year. The other three are the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. Notably, the US Open is owned and organized by the United States Tennis Association (USTA), a non-profit organization.

When did the first women's singles championship take place?

Only men competed at the US Open in the first few years. The first US Women's National Singles Championship was held in September 1887, six years after the men's nationals were first held, at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Philadelphian Ellen Hansell (17-year-old) was crowned champion. In that same year, the men's doubles event was played at the Orange Lawn Tennis Club, New Jersey.

Why are the US Open courts painted blue?

From 1978 to 2019, the US Open was played on a hard-court surface called Pro DecoTurf. It is a multi-layer cushioned surface and classified by the International Tennis Federation as medium-fast. Since 2005, all US Open courts have been painted blue inside the lines. This makes it easier for players, spectators, and television viewers to spot the ball.

Only major tournament to be played on three surfaces

The US Open remains the only major tournament to be played on three surfaces (clay, grass, and hard). It switched from clay to hard in 1978. Jimmy Connors is the only player to have won US Open singles titles on three surfaces. Meanwhile, Chris Evert is the only woman to win US Open singles titles on two surfaces (clay and hard).

US Open: A look at the records (Open Era)

Jimmy Connors, Pete Sampras, and Federer have the joint-most men's singles US Open titles (5). Notably, Federer holds the record for winning the most consecutive US Open titles in the Open Era (2004-2008). Meanwhile, Chris Evert and Serena Williams own the joint-most titles (6) among women.

A look at the other interesting facts

In 1970, the US Open became the first Grand Slam tournament to use a tie-break to decide a set with a 6-6 score. From 1970 to 1974, the tournament used a 'best-of-nine-point sudden-death tie-break' before moving to the International Tennis Federation's (ITF) best-of-12 points system. In 1973, the US Open became the first major tournament to award equal prize money to men and women.

Key details about the 2021 US Open

Each of the ATP's top 103 men has entered the US Open singles event, with Djokovic leading the field. Players from 35 nations featured in the men's entry list (10 Americans). A total of 16 additional players will gain entry through the US Open Qualifying Tournament. Meanwhile, 100 of the world's Top 104 players have made the women's singles field.