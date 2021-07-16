Home / News / Sports News / Tennis: Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw
Sports

Tennis: Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw

Written by
Nikita Gupta
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 16, 2021, 03:51 pm
Tennis: Nagal now eligible for Tokyo singles draw
Nagal was ranked 144 on June 14, when ATP rankings were to be considered for direct entries

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is now eligible to compete in the men's singles event at the Tokyo Olympics, the world governing body ITF has communicated to the AITA, a source in the national tennis body said on Friday. Nagal was ranked 144 on June 14, when ATP rankings were to be considered for direct entries.

In this article
Cut-off

Coronavirus has led to various withdrawals

Another specialist singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran was ranked 148 and it remains to be seen if he also makes the cut as the deadline for accepting tennis entries is closing in a few hours from now. The stringent protocols under which the Games are being held and the fear of contracting coronavirus have forced many withdrawals that kept lowering the cut-off mark.

Details

Previously, Yuki Bhambri withdrew from the games

"We have received a mail from the ITF that Sumit is now eligible. We have started the process of getting him in," an AITA official said. Yuki Bhambri, with his Protected Ranking of 127, also made the cut but since he recently underwent a procedure on his right knee in the US, he has made himself unavailable. "I won't be playing," Bhambri said.

Doubles

Need to see if he makes doubles draw with Bopanna

If Nagal can make it to Tokyo by completing all the required formalities, it remains to be seen if he makes the doubles draw with Rohan Bopanna, who could not enter with Divij Sharan till now. Bopanna and Sharan's combined rank is 113 and they were still the fifth alternate recently. ITF is giving priority to the singles players to fill the doubles draw.

Further details

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina to compete in women's doubles

Nagal's entry would also mean that India can now enter mixed doubles draw as well. Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina are certain to compete in the women's doubles draw. Mirza used her protected rank of nine to enter with Raina. All top-10 players get direct entry and have the privilege to choose a partner of their choice, who is ranked inside the top 300.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Latest News

PM asks states to take steps to prevent third wave

India

Ahead of launch, Ola Scooter spied in new color variants

Auto

Men's T20 WC 2021: India, Pakistan placed in Group 2

Sports

IISc's 'warm' COVID-19 vaccine effective against all major variants: Study

Technology

Delta variant behind majority of 'breakthrough' infections: Study

India

Latest Sports News

Novak Djokovic set to feature in Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports

Made in India to make its presence felt in Tokyo

Sports

Sri Lanka vs India: Injured Kusal Perera gets ruled out

Sports

Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Decoding the statistical comparison

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Tennis News

WTA and ATP Rankings: Serena slips; Djokovic reigns supreme

Sports

After winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic qualifies for 2021 ATP Finals

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee wins boys' singles title

Sports

Djokovic vs Federer vs Nadal: A statistical comparison

Sports

Novak Djokovic wins 2021 Wimbledon final: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics