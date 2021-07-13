WTA and ATP Rankings: Serena slips; Djokovic reigns supreme

Jul 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic stays atop the ATP Rankings

23-time women's singles Grand Slam winner Serena Williams has dropped out of the top 10 in the latest WTA Rankings. In the men's section, Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic made it 329 weeks as world No 1. He collected his third Grand Slam title of the year, as the new ATP rankings have been released. Here are the details.

Serena

WTA Rankings: Serena drops to 16th

The 39-year-old Serena, who has spent 319 weeks at No 1 over the course of her glittering career, dropped rankings points at Wimbledon. Notably, she was a finalist at the last edition in 2019. At 2021 Wimbledon, Serena withdrew through injury from her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Serena has dropped eight places to 16th in the WTA Rankings. It's her lowest since 2019.

WTA Rankings

Here's the top 5 in women's WTA Rankings

2021 Wimbledon women's singles champion Ashleigh Barty tops the show. The Aussie star has 9,635 points and is well above second-placed Naomi Osaka (7,336 points). Aryna Sabalenka has advanced to third place, gaining one position. Sofia Kenin has gained two places to rise to fourth. Meanwhile, Canada's Bianca Andreescu rose to fifth, gaining two places to notch 5,331 points.

ATP Rankings

Djoker establishes himself atop, Berrettini rises to eighth

Djokovic, who has already pocketed three Slams this year and 20 in his career, is almost 2,000 points ahead of Daniil Medvedev who remains at No 2. Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini, who lost Sunday's Wimbledon final to Djokovic, moved up one place to eighth. The veteran Roger Federer, who has spent 310 weeks at No 1 in the past, dropped a place to ninth.

ATP Rankings

ATP Rankings: Men's top 10

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12,113 points 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10,370 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,270 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 8,150 5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,475 (+1) 6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7,425 (-1) 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6,255 8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 5,488 (+1) 9. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,215 (-1) 10. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 3,625 (+2)