WTC final: Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson in England

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 05:29 pm

WTC final: Comparing the Test numbers of Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson in England

New Zealand and India are set to square off in the ICC WTC final, starting June 18. The Kiwis recently beat England 1-0 in the two-match Test series. However, skipper Williamson could still be rusty as he missed the second Test. His counterpart Virat Kohli also eyes an international ton since November 2019. We compare the Test stats of Kohli and Williamson in England.

Kohli

A look at the Test career of Kohli

Over the years, Kohli has emerged as the most prolific batsman in Test cricket. He has aggregated 7,490 runs from 91 Tests at a remarkable average of 52.37. The impressive tally includes 27 tons, joint-most in the format among active cricketers, with Steve Smith. Kohli also owns a record seven double-tons in Tests. His highest score of 254* came against South Africa in 2019.

Williamson

Third-highest run-scorer for New Zealand

Williamson is the third-highest run-scorer for New Zealand in Test cricket. The astute top-order batsman isn't too far behind Kohli in terms of Test runs. So far, he has scored 7,129 runs from 84 Tests at an incredible average of 53.60. He owns 24 tons and four double-centuries in the format. His best score of 251 came against WI in December 2020.

England

Their Test records in England

Kohli has scored 727 runs from 10 Tests in England at an impressive average of 36.35. He has two tons and three half-centuries to his name in the nation. His highest score of 149 in England came at Edgbaston (2018). On the other hand, Williamson has racked up 261 runs from five Tests in England at 26.10 (1 hundred, 1 fifty).

Best

Kohli scored 593 runs in the 2018 series

In the 2014 England series, Kohli averaged only 13.50 in 10 innings. However, he improved his Test record in England on the 2018 tour. He was the leading run-scorer in that series, having amassed 593 runs with the help of two hundreds. Meanwhile, Williamson's best run in England came in the 2015 series, wherein he scored 165 runs from two Tests at 41.25.

Southampton

Williamson yet to play in Southampton

The WTC final will be played at The Ages Bowl in Southampton. Both Kohli and Williamson would have to be wary of fast-bowling as the wicket offers swing. The former owns 171 runs from two Tests at this venue, while Williamson will play his maiden Test here. It will be interesting to see who wins this battle of fire and ice.