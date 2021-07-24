Decoding the Test stats of Ishant Sharma against England

Ishant Sharma's Test stats against England

After playing the World Test Championship final, India are set to feature in the five-match Test series against England. India's most experienced player, Ishant Sharma, will lead the fast-bowling department against the Joe Root-led side. He was India's leading wicket-taker on the 2018 tour. The lanky seamer would want to replicate the run in the upcoming series. Here are his Test stats against England.

Career

A look at his Test career

Ishant made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. After over a decade, the Indian pace spearhead is a veteran of more than 300 Test wickets. In a long-standing Test career, Ishant has accounted for 306 wickets from 102 matches at an average of 32.19. The tally comprises 11 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets (10/108).

England

His Test record against England

Ishant is India's sixth-highest wicket-taker against England in Test cricket. He has picked up 62 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 32.20 against them. He is only behind BS Chandrasekhar (95), Anil Kumble (92), R Ashwin (88), Bishan Singh Bedi (85), and Kapil Dev (85) on the tally. Ishant is only the second Indian pacer with 60 or more wickets against England.

Do you know?

Career-best figures of Ishant

The career-best Test figures of Ishant came against England in 2014. He was the chief architect of India's historic victory at Lord's. Ishant registered phenomenal figures of 7/74 in the final innings as India won their first Test at Lord's in 28 years.

England

India's leading wicket taker in England (Tests)

In the WTC final, which was held at the Ageas Bowl, Ishant achieved a significant feat. He became the leading wicket-taker for India in England (Tests). Ishant owns 46 wickets from 13 matches at 33.19 in the nation. He leads the second-placed Kapil Dev (43) by three wickets. Ishant has also played the joint-most Test matches among Indian bowlers in England (with Dev).

Records

A look at the records Ishant can break

In the upcoming Test series, Ishant could break several records. He requires six more scalps to become India's second-most successful pacer in Tests. He (306) is behind Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311) on the list. Ishant has the second-most wickets (125) for India in SENA countries, after Anil Kumble (141). He could break Kumble's record in the five-match series.