Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the Test stats of Ishant Sharma against England
Sports

Decoding the Test stats of Ishant Sharma against England

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 24, 2021, 09:51 pm
Decoding the Test stats of Ishant Sharma against England
Ishant Sharma's Test stats against England

After playing the World Test Championship final, India are set to feature in the five-match Test series against England. India's most experienced player, Ishant Sharma, will lead the fast-bowling department against the Joe Root-led side. He was India's leading wicket-taker on the 2018 tour. The lanky seamer would want to replicate the run in the upcoming series. Here are his Test stats against England.

In this article
Career

A look at his Test career

Ishant made his Test debut in 2007 against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. After over a decade, the Indian pace spearhead is a veteran of more than 300 Test wickets. In a long-standing Test career, Ishant has accounted for 306 wickets from 102 matches at an average of 32.19. The tally comprises 11 five-wicket hauls and one haul of 10 wickets (10/108).

England

His Test record against England

Ishant is India's sixth-highest wicket-taker against England in Test cricket. He has picked up 62 wickets from 21 matches at an average of 32.20 against them. He is only behind BS Chandrasekhar (95), Anil Kumble (92), R Ashwin (88), Bishan Singh Bedi (85), and Kapil Dev (85) on the tally. Ishant is only the second Indian pacer with 60 or more wickets against England.

Do you know?

Career-best figures of Ishant

The career-best Test figures of Ishant came against England in 2014. He was the chief architect of India's historic victory at Lord's. Ishant registered phenomenal figures of 7/74 in the final innings as India won their first Test at Lord's in 28 years.

England

India's leading wicket taker in England (Tests)

In the WTC final, which was held at the Ageas Bowl, Ishant achieved a significant feat. He became the leading wicket-taker for India in England (Tests). Ishant owns 46 wickets from 13 matches at 33.19 in the nation. He leads the second-placed Kapil Dev (43) by three wickets. Ishant has also played the joint-most Test matches among Indian bowlers in England (with Dev).

Records

A look at the records Ishant can break

In the upcoming Test series, Ishant could break several records. He requires six more scalps to become India's second-most successful pacer in Tests. He (306) is behind Dev (434) and Zaheer Khan (311) on the list. Ishant has the second-most wickets (125) for India in SENA countries, after Anil Kumble (141). He could break Kumble's record in the five-match series.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Decoding the notable feats of Indian shuttler PV Sindhu

Latest News

South Africa beat Ireland in third T20I: Records broken

Sports

'Gotti II': Long-awaited sequel to 1996 'Gotti' is finally happening

Entertainment

New Tata Tiago NRG might be launched on August 4

Auto

Shoot begins for 'Project K', Prabhas welcomes Amitabh Bachchan

Entertainment

Scott C pays tribute to Keanu Reeves with 'Helpful Keanus'

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Statistical analysis of Real Madrid vs Barcelona rivalry

Sports

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signs new deal

Sports

Shaw and Suryakumar to join Team India in England

Sports

Mirabai Chanu wins silver at Tokyo Olympics: Presenting her journey

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Ishant Sharma vs Tim Southee: Statistical comparison (Test cricket)

Sports

India tour of UK: Records which Ishant Sharma can break

Sports

ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin breaks into top three, Rohit surges

Sports

'Playing 100 Tests no mean feat', Kohli on Ishant Sharma

Sports

Ishant Sharma News

WTC final, Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches: Details here

Sports

ICC World Test Championship: How have Indian bowlers fared?

Sports

India vs England, 3rd Test: Visitors elect to bat

Sports

India vs England: Decoding Joe Root's performance against Ishant Sharma

Sports

India vs England: Statistical preview of Test series

Sports
Trending Topics