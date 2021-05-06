Home / News / Sports News / The Hundred: Shafali Verma remains on radar of franchises
The Hundred: Shafali Verma remains on radar of franchises

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 06, 2021, 02:15 pm
India Women players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues are set to feature in the inaugural edition of The Hundred.

The four players are likely to complete their contract formalities soon.

Meanwhile, the ICC's top-ranked T20I batter Shafali Verma, is also on the radar of at least one team as a potential replacement player in the event of any last-minute withdrawals.

Information

ECB to announce the signings soon

It is understood that Kaur, Mandhana, Sharma, and Rodrigues are likely to formalize the deals as the BCCI has sent the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for each of them to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The ECB will will announce the signings soon.

Shafali

Shafali still eyes a contract

Young Indian opener Shafali Verma doesn't have a contract in The Hundred at the moment.

However, she is believed to be on the radar of at least one team.

The 17-year-old remains the front-runner to fill a spot in case any other overseas player is unavailable.

Shafali is presently the number one batter in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings.

