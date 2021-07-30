Here are the interesting facts about badminton

Interesting facts about badminton

Badminton remains one of the oldest sports which was developed in the mid-19th century in the United Kingdom (UK). The sport evolved as a variant of the earlier game of battledore and shuttlecock. Badminton first became an Olympic sport in 1992 when competition for men's and women's singles, as well as doubles took place. Here are some interesting facts about the sport.

Duration

The shortest and longest badminton matches

The shortest badminton match, ever played, lasted only six minutes. South Korea's Ra Kyung-min defeated Julia Mann of England 11-2, 11-1 in the 1996 Uber Cup in Hong Kong. On the other hand, the 2016 Badminton Asian Championships women's doubles semi-finals between Japan's Kurumi Yonao and Naoko Fukuman and Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Nitya Krishinda Maheswari is the longest match which lasted 161 minutes.

Names

Badminton had many different names

Badminton developed in the mid-19th century among the British as a variant of 'battledore and shuttlecock'. Interestingly, a London toy dealer published a booklet titled 'Badminton Battledore - A New Game' in 1860. By 1870s, it was a popular sport played by the British officers in the Indian garrison town of Poona. Here, the sport was called Poona or Poonah.

Do you know?

Badminton was initially played with balls of wool

Initially, badminton was played with balls of wool and called 'ball badminton'. This enabled players to play in different conditions. Moreover, the shuttlecocks were coated with Indian rubber. In the outdoors, the shuttlecocks often contained lead.

Match

The first official match

Although badminton was played informally for decades, it is understood that the first official game was organized in Gloucestershire, UK. The game was officially recognized at the estate of the Duke of Beaufort. The Badminton Association of England (BAE), in 1899, started the first badminton competition, the All England Open Badminton Championships for gentlemen's doubles, ladies' doubles, and mixed doubles.

Facts

A look at the other interesting facts

The longest badminton rally went on for over four minutes. It ended after a total of 256 shots. It is believed that the feathers of a shuttlecock are sourced from the left wing of a goose. In an average badminton match (international), the shuttle gets struck more than 400 times. It is interesting to note that badminton is the national game of Indonesia.