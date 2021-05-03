Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera announces international retirement

May 03, 2021

Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera has announced his retirement from international cricket.

The 32-year-old informed the board in a letter that it was the right time for him to "step aside and pave the way for younger and more talented players".

Perera, whose international career spanned over a decade, was a part of the Lankan side that won the 2014 World T20.

Quote

T20 WC win the highlight of my career: Perera

"I take pride in the fact that I was able to represent Sri Lanka in seven cricket World Cups and be a contributing member of the 2014 T20 World Cup win against India in Bangladesh. Easily the highlight of my life," Perera said.

Career

A look at Perera's international career

Perera made his international debut in the 2009 Kolkata ODI against India.

He was soon handed his T20I (2010) and Test (2011) debuts as well.

In 166 ODIs, the fast-bowling all-rounder picked up 175 wickets, including 4 five-wicket hauls. He also took 51 T20I and 11 Test wickets.

Perera also tallied over 3,500 runs across formats (ODIs: 2,338, T20Is: 1,204, Tests: 203).

Feat

Only Sri Lankan to hit 6 sixes in an over

Perera remains the only Sri Lankan player to have hit 6 sixes in an over in any form of professional cricket.

The Lankan all-rounder achieved the milestone in a List A game earlier this year.

Overall, he became the ninth player to do so.

Playing for Army Sports Cricket Club in Sri Lanka Cricket's Major Clubs tournament, Perera smashed an unbeaten 13-ball 52.

Records

Here are the other records of Perera

Perera is one of the SL players to have achieved the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODI cricket.

He has also completed the triple of 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches.

Perera has the third-highest individual score batting at number seven in ODIs.

His 74-ball 140 against NZ (2019) comprised 13 sixes, most by an SL in an ODI inning.