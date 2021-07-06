Home / News / Sports News / ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive
Sports

ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 06, 2021, 02:21 pm
ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

In a major blow, three players and four support staff members of the England ODI contingent have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the opening fixture against Pakistan. The ECB confirmed that the series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned. As per the update, all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to captain a revised squad in the upcoming three-match series.

In this article
Information

The players will undergo a period of isolation

The ECB has stated that the seven positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed following the tests done on Monday in Bristol. They will now undergo a period of isolation as per UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

Statement

A look at the official statement

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said. "We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff."

Share this timeline
Next News Article
James Anderson completes 1,000 wickets in First-class cricket: Records broken

Latest News

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar announce their wedding date

Entertainment

'Black Widow', 'Eternals': Updated list of upcoming MCU shows, movies

Entertainment

Karnataka, MP, other states get new Governors. Check list here

India

Mahindra teases the arrival of Bolero Neo SUV in India

Auto

There's difference in words, actions of Sangh, BJP, government: Mayawati

Politics

Latest Sports News

James Anderson completes 1,000 wickets in First-class cricket: Records broken

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in straight sets

Sports

Wrestler Sumit Malik to challenge two-year ban, seek lesser punishment

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty beats Krejcikova, reaches quarter-final

Sports

Indian hockey team strong contender for Olympic medal: Shivendra Singh

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

England vs Sri Lanka: Match referee tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

UK tour: Three COVID-19 tests at home for Indian players

Sports

3rd ODI: India, England register most sixes in three-match series

Sports

India vs England, 3rd ODI: Visitors elect to field

Sports
Trending Topics