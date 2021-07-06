ENG vs PAK: Three England players test COVID-19 positive

In a major blow, three players and four support staff members of the England ODI contingent have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the opening fixture against Pakistan. The ECB confirmed that the series against Pakistan will go ahead as planned. As per the update, all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to captain a revised squad in the upcoming three-match series.

The players will undergo a period of isolation

The ECB has stated that the seven positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed following the tests done on Monday in Bristol. They will now undergo a period of isolation as per UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"We have been mindful that the emergence of the Delta variant, along with our move away from the stringent enforcement of bio secure environments, could increase the chances of an outbreak," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said. "We made a strategic choice to try to adapt protocols, in order to support the overall well-being of our players and management staff."