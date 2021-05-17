Home / News / Sports News / 'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine
Sports

'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on May 17, 2021, 12:46 am
'Virat Kohli is the best batsman', opines Tim Paine

Indian captain Virat Kohli might not be at his best at the moment, but he has certainly left a lasting impression on his counterpart Tim Paine. Speaking on the 'Gilly and Goss' podcast, the Australian Test skipper said that "Kohli is best player in the world". Interestingly, Paine had earlier conceded that Kohli is "just another player" who doesn't bother him. Here is more.

In this article
Praise

He can get under your skin: Paine

"For Virat Kohli, I've said many times, he seems like the type of player you would love to have on your team. He is competitive. He is the best batsman in the world," Paine said on Kohli. "He (Kohli) is challenging to play against and he can get under your skin because he is so good and he is so competitive."

History

Team India made history Down Under in 2018/19

Under Kohli, India became the first Asian side to win a Test series in Australia (2018/19). They clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. Notably, Kohli finished with 282 runs, having fired a blistering ton in Perth. The particular series also made headlines due to the on-field banters between the two sides. Both Kohli and Paine were seen exchanging words on quite a few occasions.

Do you know?

Kohli loves playing against Australia

Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer against Australia across formats (second-most among Indians). In 82 internationals, he has racked up 4,483 runs at an incredible average of 52.74. This tally also includes 15 tons, fourth-most by a player against a single team in international cricket.

Words

'Kohli is just another player to me', Paine had said

Ahead of India's 2020 tour Down Under, Paine's statement on Kohli had grabbed eyeballs. Back then, he had stated, "I get asked a log of questions about Kohli, he's just another player to me, it doesn't really bother. There's not really a relationship with him to be fair, I see him at the toss and play against him and that's about it."

2020

India won their second consecutive Test series in Australia

Paine yet again faced the heat as India toured Australia in 2020. The Australians drew blood this time by comprehensively winning the opening Test. They even bundled out India for their lowest score. However, after Kohli headed back home, the Ajinkya Rahane-led India staged a befitting comeback. They won the Boxing Day Test, drew at the SCG, and won the series finale in Brisbane.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken

Latest News

Deliveries of the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja 300 begin in India

Auto

Free Photos storage ending; should you pay for Google One?

Science

La Liga, Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0: Records broken

Sports

'The Underground Railroad' first impression: An unsettling take on slavery

Entertainment

Premier League: Alisson scores to help Liverpool beat West Brom

Sports

Latest Sports News

Kane Williamson vs Virat Kohli: Statistical comparison (Test captaincy)

Sports

Italian Open: Iga Swiatek beats Karolina Pliskova to win title

Sports

Zidane to leave Real Madrid: Here are his likely replacements

Sports

Jofra Archer complains of sore elbow ahead of NZ series

Sports

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

'The series has been unusually tame', says Tim Paine

Sports

Australia tour: Records Ajinkya Rahane can break in Sydney Test

Sports

Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead teams: Ian Chappell

Sports

Rahane enters the MCG honors board for the second time

Sports
Trending Topics