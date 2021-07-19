Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's schedule (Athletics)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India's schedule for Athletics

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be underway from July 23. As many as 119 athletes from India will participate across sports at the Games. The Indian contingent comprises 67 male and 52 female participants. Notably, the nation had sent a total of 117 athletes at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Let us have a look at India's schedule for the Tokyo Olympics (Athletics).

Here are the notable names

KT Irfan became the first Indian athlete to qualify for the 2020 Olympics, last year. India's sprint ace Dutee Chand is set to make her second Olympic appearance. Asian Games gold-medallist Muhammed Anas will participate in the 4x400 mixed relay, which will make its debut at Olympics. Meanwhile, javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal Singh are the other notable names.

India's schedule for Athletics (July 30)

July 30: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats - Avinash Sable, from 5:30 AM. July 30: Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - MP Jabir, from 7:25 AM. July 30: Women's 100m Round 1 - Dutee Chand, from 8:10 AM. July 30: Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, from 4:30 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (July 31)

July 31: Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, from 6 AM. July 31: Men's Long Jump Qualification - M Sreeshankar, from 3:40 PM. July 31: Mixed 4x400m Relay Final - Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan (if qualify), from 6:05 PM. July 31: Women's 100m Semi-Final and Final - Dutee Chand (if qualifies), from 6:20 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (August 2)

August 2: Men's Long Jump Final - M Sreeshankar (if qualifies), from 7:20 AM. August 2: Women's 200m Round 1 - Dutee Chand, from 7:30 AM. August 2: Women's Discus Throw Final - Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur, from 5:30 PM. August 2: Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Avinash Sable (if qualifies), from 5:45 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (August 3)

August 3: Women's Javelin Throw Qualification - Annu Rani, from 5:50 AM. August 3: Men's 400m Hurdles Final - MP Jabir (if qualifies), from 8:50 AM. August 3: Men's Shot Put Qualification - Tajinder Singh Toor, from 3:45 PM. August 3: Women's 200m Final - Dutee Chand (if qualifies), from 6:20 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (August 4 and 5)

August 4: Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh, from 5:35 AM. August 5: Men's 20km Race Walk Final - KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul, from 1 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (August 6)

August 6: Men's 50km Race Walk Final - Gurpreet Singh, from 2 AM. August 6: Women's 20km Race Walk Final - Bhawna Jat, Priyanka, from 1 PM. August 6: Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 - Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya, from 4:55 PM. August 6: Women's Javelin Throw Final - Annu Rani (if qualifies), from 5:20 PM.

India's schedule for Athletics (August 7)

August 7: Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh (if qualifies), from 4:30 PM. August 7: Men's 4×400 m Relay Final - Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya (if qualify), from 6:20 PM.