Major records scripted at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 09, 2021, 06:59 pm

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics saw some action-packed performances across sports. Plenty of new heroes rose from the ashes, as several records were broken during the event. The United States of America (USA) finished with the highest number of medals 113 (39 gold medals). Meanwhile, India registered their best haul of medals at a single edition. Here are records scripted at the Tokyo Games.

Athletics

Karsten Warholm betters his own record

Norway's Karsten Warholm produced one of the greatest moments at the Tokyo Games. He smashed his own Olympic world record in the 400m hurdles, finishing in 45.94 seconds. Warholm, who won gold, broke the old mark by 0.76 seconds. The race was described as one of the greatest in Olympic history. Last month, Warholm broke the 29-year-old record of Kevin Young (46.78).

Swimming

Great Britain clinched eight medals in swimming

Great Britain won a record-breaking eight medals in swimming at the Tokyo Olympics. A silver in the men's 4x100m medley helped Britain set a new record for medals won by them in a single Olympic edition. Duncan Scott, Adam Peaty, Luke Greenbank, and James Guy finished just 0.73 seconds behind champions USA. The GB swimmers won four gold, three silver, and one bronze medal.

Information

A record sixth Olympic medal for swimmer Scott

The silver won by GB in the medley relay was Scott's fourth medal (three silvers and one gold) at the Tokyo Games. He now owns six Olympic medals. Only Bradley Wiggins, Chris Hoy, and Jason Kenny have won more among British players at the Olympics.

Italy, India

Best medal haul at Olympics

Italy and India recorded their best Olympic medal hauls at the Tokyo Games. The Italians recorded a total of 40 medals, including 10 gold medals. Their previous-highest medal tally was 36, which came in 1932 (Los Angeles) and 1960 (Rome). India scripted a similar record with as many as seven medals. They surpassed their previous tally of six, recorded in the London 2012 Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra

A historic gold for India in athletics

One of India's best moments at the Olympics came on the penultimate day of the Games. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched the second-ever individual Olympic gold for India. He gave India their first medal in athletics. He extended India's tally in the 2020 Olympics to seven, making it the country's best performance. India now have a total of 10 gold medals at the Olympics.

Hockey

An Olympic medal for India in hockey after 41 years

India's wait for an Olympic medal in hockey finally came to an end this time. The Indian men's side defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. India had last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980 (gold). The Indians had earlier sealed their first semis berth at Olympics in 49 years after beating Great Britain.

Indians

PV Sindhu, Ravi Dahiya created history

India's PV Sindhu became the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. She clinched the bronze medal after beating China's He Bingjiao (women's singles). Sindhu had become the first Indian to clinch a silver medal in the sport at Rio Games. Meanwhile, Ravi Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to claim a silver medal at Olympics.