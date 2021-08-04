Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina loses semis, settles for bronze

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 11:44 am

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain faced Busenaz Surmeneli in the semis

India's 23-year-old boxer Lovlina Borgohain has lost the semis of the women's flyweight category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. She was beaten by the world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. Borgohain was assured of a bronze medal when she qualified for the semis. She has become the third Indian boxer after Mary Kom and Vijender Singh to win a medal at the Olympics.

Information

Lovlina had beaten Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the quarters

Earlier on July 30, Lovlina defeated Chinese Taipei's Nien-Chin Chen in the women's welterweight quarter-finals. The win assured India of a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Lovlina had prevailed 4-1 to make the last four.

Surmeneli

Unanimous win for Surmeneli

The first round went all the way across to the Turkish boxer, who dominated the proceedings. Lovlina needed a sound start in the second round but it started in the same way the first round ended. Surmeneli sealed the show by bringing her top game midway through the third round. It was an extraordinary performance as her technique and class stood out.

Achievements

A look at Surmeneli's career achievements

2019 AIBA World Championship: Gold medal 2019 European Boxing Championship: Bronze medal 2019 Grand Prix Usti: Gold medal 2020 Bocksai Memorial: Gold medal 2021 Bocksai memorial: Gold medal

Do you know?

Tokyo Olympics: Surmeneli has won all her bouts 5-0

At Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Surmeneli has won all her bouts so far with a unanimous decision of 5-0. She beat Karolina Koszewska of Poland in the round of 16 and then overcame Anna Lysenko in the quarters. And now she dominated the show against Lovlina.

Twitter Post

Tokyo Olympics: Bronze medal for India

Journey

Presenting the journey of Lovlina Borgohain

Lovlina, who hails from Golaghat, Assam, was born on October 2, 1997. She won back-to-back bronze medals in the 2018 and 2019 World Championships. She then secured an Olympic quota in March 2020. Lovlina became the first sportswoman from Assam to qualify for the Olympics. In 2020, she became the sixth person from Assam to receive the Arjuna award.

Feats

Other achievements of Lovlina

Lovlina won a gold medal at the first India Open international boxing tournament held in New Delhi. She was selected to participate in the 2018 Commonwealth Games welterweight boxing category, wherein she lost in the quarter-finals. Lovlina won a bronze at the Asian Boxing Championships in Vietnam in November 2017. She also won bronze at the President's Cup held in Astana in June 2017.