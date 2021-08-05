2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 13: Complete report

The Indian men's hockey team won the bronze medal

It was an emotional day for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Day 13 saw the men's hockey team win the bronze medal, ending a 41-year drought. Wrestler Ravi Dahiya put up a valiant show in the men's 57kg freestyle category but had to settle for a silver medal. There were other crucial results as well. We present the key happenings.

Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya loses to Zavur Uguev, wins silver

Indian Wrestler Ravi Dahiya lost 4-7 to Russia's Zavur Uguev in the gold medal match (57kg). He has become the fifth Indian to win an Olympic medal in wrestling after Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik. Earlier, Dahiya became only the second Indian wrestler to qualify for the gold medal clash at the Olympic Games.

Wrestler Deepak Punia loses in bronze medal match

Deepak Punia lost the men's 86kg freestyle bronze medal match by a 4-2 margin. He was beaten by San Marino's Myles Amine to miss out on a medal. The first period saw Punia start strongly as he was ahead by a point. Punia had to hold on with just 40 seconds remaining in the bout but suffered heartbreak in the dying stages.

Indian men's hockey team win bronze medal

India's wait for an Olympic medal in hockey came to an end. The Indian men's hockey team defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal. Notably, India had last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980. India had earlier sealed their first semis berth in 49 years after beating Great Britain. Notably, India were trailing 1-3 against Germany before coming back.

Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat and Anshu Malik lose their bouts

Vinesh Phogat suffered an upset after being pinned by Belarus' Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling quarter-finals. Kaladzinskaya lost her semi-final to China's Qinyu Pang on criteria after scores were tied 2-2, a result that brought curtains on Phogat's campaign at the Tokyo Games. Meanwhile, Anshu Malik was ousted after she lost her repechage in the 57kg competition to Russia's Valeria Koblova.

Aditi Ashok tied second after two rounds

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a flawless five-under 66 in the second round of the women's competition. The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies, which included three in her last four holes at Kasumigaseki Country Club to lie tied second on nine-under 133 with Danish duo, Nanna Koerstz Madsen (64) and Emily Kristine Pedersen (63).

Belgium win men's hockey final and other crucial results

Belgium won the Olympic men's hockey gold medal 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Australia after the match finished in a 1-1 draw. Belgium had won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The USA women's football team beat Australia 4-3, sealing a bronze medal. Also, the Chinese women's team won the gold medal. Alberto Gines Lopez Spain became the first-ever Sport Climbing Olympic champion.

Lopez scripts history!

Medal count at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

China lead the show in terms of gold medals won (34). The USA and Japan follow suit with 29 and 22 gold medals respectively. In the overall count of medals, the USA have claimed 91 and are ahead of China (74). ROC have 58 medals.