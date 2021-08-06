2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 14: Complete report

Indian women's hockey team suffered heartbreak in the bronze medal match

India had a disappointing Day 14 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian women's hockey team missed out on a bronze medal after losing to Great Britain. Wrestler Bajrang Punia lost his semi-final bout in the freestyle 65kg category. The only positive news was golfer Aditi Ashok being in sole second position after round three. Here's more.

Women's hockey

Team India loses the bronze medal match in women's hockey

India missed out on securing their first-ever medal at Olympics in women's hockey. The Indian women's hockey team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in the bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Although Gurjit Kaur helped India make a comeback in the second quarter, they lost the lead eventually.

Information

Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category

Bajrang Punia lost the men's freestyle 65kg category after being beaten by Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan in the semis. Bajrang will now battle it out in the bronze medal match. It was a rather one-sided contest as Punia was beaten 5-12.

Golf

Golfer Aditi Ashok holds second spot after third round

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position and remain in strong contention for the country's maiden Olympic medal in the sport. Notably, this is Ashok's second Olympic appearance. She had finished tied 41st in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro edition.

Kenny

Laura Kenny becomes the most successful female Olympic cyclist

Great Britain's Laura Kenny became the most successful female Olympic cyclist on Friday. Kenny became the first British woman to win gold at three Olympic Games. Kenny and Katie Archibald produced a dominant display in the women's madison, which was added to the Games programme for the first time at Tokyo 2020. She won her fifth Olympic gold and sixth medal overall.

Do you know?

Medal count at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

China lead the show in terms of gold medals won (36). The USA and Japan follow suit with 31 and 24 gold medals respectively. In the overall count of medals, the USA have claimed 97 and are ahead of China (79). ROC have 62 medals.