2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 3: Complete report

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jul 26, 2021, 09:38 pm

2020 Tokyo Olympics: A look at the complete report of Day 3

India endured yet another disappointing outing on Day 3 of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The day ended with the Indian women's hockey team suffering a 0-2 defeat to Germany in the Pool A match. No one other than Sharath Kamal, who advanced to the table tennis men's singles third round, drew praise. Meanwhile, Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, won gold in women's skateboarding.

Hockey

Indian women's hockey side suffers another defeat

The Indian women's hockey team faced another defeat in the Pool A clash on Monday. After losing 1-5 to the Netherlands in the opening match, India suffered a 0-2 defeat to Germany this time. India created several opportunities to score but couldn't execute eventually. Anne Schroder and Nike Lorenz were the two scorers for Germany. India will now face Great Britain, Ireland, and SA.

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal advances; Sutirtha, Manika knocked out

Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal overcame Portugal's Tiago Apolónia in the men's singles second round. The 39-year-old struggled initially but went on to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in 49 minutes to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long from China. Meanwhile, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra lost their matches to Fu Yu and Sofia Polcanova respectively.

Badminton

Rankireddy, Shetty lose in second round

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to world number one Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the second round of men's doubles. The Indians suffered their ninth defeat to the top-seeded pair in as many meetings. Rankireddy and Shetty, who are at the second spot (Group A), will now lock horns with England's Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

Tennis

Sumit Nagal knocked out after losing to Daniil Medvedev

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal lost the second-round match to world number two Daniil Medvedev. The Russian was all over Nagal as he cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 win in 66 minutes at the Ariake Tennis Centre. Nagal had won his first-round against Uzbekistan Denis Istomin. He had become the first Indian to win a singles match at the Olympics since Leander Paes (1996).

Others

A look at the other notable results

India's first Olympic fencer Bhavani Devi lost her Round of 32 after starting well. Indian men's archery team (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, and Tarundeep Rai) lost to eventual champions South Korea in quarter-finals. Boxer Ashish Chaudhary's maiden Olympic appearance ended with an opening-round loss to Erbieke Touheta (75kg). In the men's skeet event, Angad Bajwa finished 18th, while Mairaj Ahmad Khan finished 25th.

Medalists

Foreign athletes who bagged honors

Hosts Japan won gold medal by beating China in table tennis mixed doubles. Jun Mizutani and Ito Mima staged a stunning turnaround from 0-2 to beat Xu Xin and Liu Shiwen 4-3. Japan's Momiji Nishiya (13-year-old) won gold at the inaugural women's street skateboarding event, thereby becoming Japan's youngest gold medalist. Meanwhile, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz clinched the first-ever gold medal for the Philippines.

Information

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The tally of medals

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Japan lead the tally of gold medals (8). The USA (7) and China (6) follow them. China have won the most overall medals as of now (18). Meanwhile, India are at 33rd spot with a lone medal (weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver).