2020 Tokyo Olympics, Day 7: Complete report

Indian men's hockey team beat Japan 5-3

India had a positive Day 7 at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday. Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain assured the nation of at least a bronze medal by reaching the semis in her category. PV Sindhu progressed to the last four as both the men's and women's hockey teams posted wins. Meanwhile, several Indian athletes were ousted as we present the details.

Boxing

Lovlina assures India of second medal

23-year-old Lovlina beat world number two Chen Nien-chin in the women's welterweight category. Lovlina won with a 4-1 split verdict to gain revenge for her loss to the Taipei boxer, who beat her in the semi-final on her way to the World Championship gold in 2018. Notably, India's previous boxing medals have come through Vijender Singh (2008) and MC Mary Kom (2012).

Shooting

India's disastrous shooting campaign in Tokyo ends

Ahead of the Olympics, India's shooting contingent was backed to bring a few medals given the form and rankings of the participants. However, for the second Olympic Games, India will be returning empty-handed. Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat crashed out of the 25m pistol qualifications (rapid-fire stage) as both finished outside the top-8. Bhaker, in particular, had a poor maiden appearance at the Games.

Archery

Archery: Deepika Kumari exits after being beaten in quarters

Indian archer and world number one Deepika Kumari had a positive outing on Thursday, winning her first two rounds. On Friday, Deepika reached the quarters before losing in straight sets to Korean top seed An San. From the beginning itself, Deepika was lagging behind and lost 6-0. In the pre-quarters, Deepika saw out a nervy shoot-out against eighth seed Ksenia Perova of Russia

Badminton

Sensational PV Sindhu storms into semi-finals in women's singles

2016 Games silver medalist PV Sindhu made her way to the women's singles semi-finals with a straight-game 21-13, 22-20 win against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi. The sixth seed beat Yamaguchi, seeded fourth in an exciting battle that lasted for 56 minutes. Sindhu will face world number one Tai Tzu-Ying for a place in the final. The 27-year-old Tzu-Ying beat Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon 14-21, 21-18, 21-18.

Women's hockey

Indian women's hockey team beats Ireland

After suffering three successive losses, the Indian women's hockey team edged past Ireland 1-0 in a key group encounter. By winning the penultimate pool match, the Indian team stays alive in the Olympics. India had to wait for 57 minutes before Navneet Kaur scored the winner to keep her side in the hunt for a quarter-final berth.

Men's hockey

Indian men's hockey team claims eight-goal thriller against Japan

The Indian men's hockey team sealed an eight-goal thriller against Japan in the final Pool A match. India were earlier assured of a place in the quarters by beating Argentina. This win sees the team end the group stage with four wins and a defeat. India beat hosts Japan 5-3 to seal a third successive win. India finished behind Australia in the group stage.

Athletics

How did India's athletics contingent perform?

Avinash Sable broke his own 3000m steeplechase national record but missed out on qualifying for the final. Meanwhile, sprinter Dutee Chand produced a below-par performance to make an exit. MP Jabir (400m hurdles) failed to qualify for the semis after finishing seventh and last in Heat 5 to end 33rd. India's mixed 4x400m relay team finished eighth and last in the second heat race.

Information

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza starts well

India's first Equestrian to qualify in the last two decades at the Olympics, Fouaad Mirza astride his horse Seigneur Medicott put on an exciting show on the first day of individual eventing. Fouaad is seventh with 28.00 penalties. Meanwhile, 21 riders are yet to compete.

Information

2020 Tokyo Olympics: The tally of medals

China lead the tally of gold medals (19). Japan (17) and the USA (14) follow suit. The USA have won the most overall medals as of now (41). They are followed by China (40). Australia and Great Britain have 22 and 24 medals respectively.