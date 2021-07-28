Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals
Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals

Written by
Astha Oriel
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jul 28, 2021, 06:16 pm
Tokyo Olympics: Debutante boxer Pooja Rani enters quarterfinals
Pooja Rani dominated all three rounds and defeated Algeria's Ichrak Chaib 5-0

Indian boxer Pooja Rani (75kg) out-punched Algeria's Ichrak Chaib in her opening bout to enter the quarterfinals of her maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo on Wednesday. The 30-year-old Indian clinched it 5-0, thoroughly dominating a rival 10 years her junior. The two-time Asian champion was in command with her right straights and also benefitted immensely from Chaib's lack of balance in the ring.

In this article
Details

Rani played smart; dominated all three rounds

All three rounds were a story of Rani's domination as Chaib, also appearing in her maiden Olympics, just could not figure a way to connect cleanly. Rani played smart by keeping her distance. All Rani had to do throughout the bout was counter-attack as Chaib failed spectacularly in trying to hit powerfully, her wild swings mostly missing the target area.

Olympic Journey

Her Olympic journey had many struggles

Rani had won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, besides four medals at the Asian Championships. Her Olympic journey had many struggles. She battled a career-threatening shoulder injury in 2017, a burnt hand, and a lack of financial support. Her father did not want her to pursue the sport as he felt boxing was a sport meant for aggressive people.

Quote

'Maar lag jaegi,' her father had said to her

"Maar lag jaegi (you will get hurt). That's what my father said. He insisted that the sport was not meant for me because, in his mind, boxing was pursued by aggressive people," she had recalled in an interview to PTI detailing her journey.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Everest Premier League: Afridi to play for Kathmandu Kings XI

Latest News

Modi inserted Pegasus in phones; hit democracy's soul: Rahul Gandhi

Politics

Archery: Deepika keeps medal hopes alive, enters pre-quarterfinals

Sports

'Turner & Hooch' episode two review: Fortunately, series gains speed

Entertainment

Toyota announces extended battery warranty on Camry and Vellfire

Auto

'Zaalima Coca Cola' review: Nora's moves don't match Shreya's voice

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Everest Premier League: Afridi to play for Kathmandu Kings XI

Sports

Rejuvenated India eyes win against Argentina to seal QF berth

Sports

Decoding Pep Guardiola's records as manager

Sports

Legendary Indian badminton player Nandu Natekar no more

Sports

Decoding the key numbers of Ajinkya Rahane in England

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at India's medal hopefuls

Sports

Boxing News

Debutant boxer Lovlina Borgohain makes Olympics quarterfinals

Sports

Boxing: Olympic debutant Ashish Chaudhary ousted after opening loss

Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details of India's boxing contingent

Sports

AIBA adds three weight categories for men, two for women

Sports

Asian Games gold-medalist boxer Dingko Singh passes away

Sports
Trending Topics