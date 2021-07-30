Home / News / Sports News / Third time unlucky: Archer Deepika crashes out in quarterfinals
Third time unlucky: Archer Deepika crashes out in quarterfinals

Varnika Sharma
Anamica Singh
Last updated on Jul 30, 2021, 02:04 pm
Third time unlucky: Archer Deepika crashes out in quarterfinals
Kumari misfired four 7s as San wrapped up the women's individual match 6-0 in less than six minutes

World number one archer Deepika Kumari's quest for an Olympic medal ended in heartbreak for the third time as she surrendered tamely to Korean top seed An San in straight sets in the quarterfinals on Friday. Kumari misfired four 7s as San wrapped up the women's individual match 6-0 in less than six minutes. Here's more.

Defeat

She had made an exit in pre-quarterfinals at Rio

For the three-time Olympian Kumari, this was yet another heartbreaking outing at the Games. In the 2016 Rio Olympics, she had lost in the pre-quarterfinals, while at her maiden Olympics in London, where she had gone as a number one ranked player, she had crashed out in the opening round.

Atanu Das is the only Indian left in contention

Deepika's husband Atanu Das is the only Indian left in contention for a medal as he made the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday with a stunning shoot-off win over two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin Hyek. In his last-16 match slated on Saturday, Das will face home favorite Takaharu Furukawa, an individual silver medalist at the 2012 Olympics and a team bronze winner.

Earlier, Kumari had ousted Perova in her last-16 match

Earlier in her last-16 match, Kumari held her nerves to pip 2017 world champion Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee in a thrilling one-arrow shoot-off to seal a 6-5 (10-7) win. Locked 5-5 after the regulation five-setter, the 27-year-old Indian delivered a perfect 10, hitting the bull's eye, to topple the team silver medallist at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

