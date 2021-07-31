2020 Tokyo Olympics: Busta downs Djokovic to win bronze medal

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta has won the bronze medal

Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta downed the world's number one, Novak Djokovic, in the men's singles tennis bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday. Busta claimed a victory in three sets to stun the Serbian ace. He claimed the first set 6-4 before going down 6-7 in the second. The third set saw Busta win 6-3. Here's more.

This was the sixth meeting between the two players

This was the sixth meeting between the two players in men's singles tennis. Djokovic leads Busta 4-2 in the head-to-head battle. Prior to this meet, Djokovic enjoyed a 4-1 show against Busta. Meanwhile, Djokovic lost his fifth match in 2021 and a second in succession. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 38-5 in 2021.

Zverev beat Djokovic in semis, Khachanov downed Busta

On Friday, Serbian ace Djokovic faced his fourth defeat in 2021. Djokovic's defeat against Zverev saw his winning streak of 22 matches come to an end. Zverev beat Djokovic for just the third time in his career in nine attempts. On the other hand, Karen Khachanov beat Busta 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets to reach the final.

Men's singles: Djokovic's show at the Olympics

Djokovic won the bronze medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In 2012, he was beaten in the bronze medal match by Juan Martin del Potro. In 2016, Djokovic suffered a shocking first-round exit in the hands of Del Potro.

Djokovic was inconsolable after losing his semi-final tie against Zverev

Notably, Djokovic was inconsolable following his surprise loss to Germany's Zverev in the semis. "I feel so terrible right now, can't be positive right now," said Djokovic according to Reuters. Djokovic said he felt terrible and wanted to win at least a medal for Serbia.