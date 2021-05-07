Olympics: Indian rower Arjun highlights the strict guidelines in place

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 07, 2021, 07:26 pm

Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in men's lightweight double sculls event after finishing second in the final race of the Asia-Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta in Tokyo on Friday.

After gaining qualification, Arjun Lal said he is thrilled, besides highlighting the strict guidelines and protocols laid out.

Here are the details.

Quote

Rowers adhered to strict COVID-19 protocols

Arjun said the rowers adhered to strict COVID-19 protocols and were threatened with disqualification in case of a failure to comply. "The guidelines and protocols are very strict and we have to follow them, otherwise we will be disqualified," he told PTI.

COVID-19

Arjun on the strict rules they had to follow

Arjun added that mingling with team-mates weren't allowed at the hotel and the competition venue.

He also said wearing a mask was mandatory except for eating, drinking, during training, and competitions.

The rowers were asked to stay inside our rooms and were only allowed to leave their hotel rooms only for eating meals and for going for training and competitions.

Comments

I am thrilled to have qualified for the Olympics: Arjun

Indian rower Arjun told PTI that he is thrilled to have qualified. He feels if the Olympics does happen, it will be totally different.

"I am thrilled to have qualified for the Olympics and I want the Olympics to happen, otherwise all our efforts of four years will go in vain. But if it (Olympics) happens, it will be a totally different one."

Quote

Very little Olympic atmosphere building up in Tokyo: Arjun

"It is less than 80 days for the Olympics but it is weird, there is very little Olympic atmosphere building up. The streets are empty, no people, very few vehicles, though we are told there is lockdown going on," Arjun told PTI from Tokyo.

Guidelines

Tokyo Games organizers released new COVID-19 guidelines

Last month, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics released new COVID-19 guidelines, known as "playbooks".

All participants will be required to record two negative tests before they leave for Japan.

Athletes and the people with whom they come into close contact will also be tested daily during their stay.

Athletes will also not be permitted to take public transport or visit restaurants.

Information

Japan extends a state of emergency in several areas

Over the last two days, Tokyo has seen 621 and 591 positive COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, on Friday, Japan extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.