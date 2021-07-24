Tokyo Olympics: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has won the silver medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Chanu helped India seal a medal in the 49kg category. Chanu went for 110kg in her first attempt to be assured of an Olympic medal in clean and jerk. She also cleared 115kg in her second attempt. After missing on 117kg in the third, Chanu settled for silver.

What happened in the snatch event?

In the snatch event, Chanu had to lift the 84kg, and she cleared the same in her first attempt. On to her second attempt, the weightlifter cleared the 87kg mark, showcasing great control and focus. Chanu then went for the 89kg in her third attempt and failed to clear the same. China's Hou Zhihui led the snatch event, whereas, USA's Jourdan Delacruz finished third.

Chanu opens India's account in Tokyo Olympics

China's Hou Zhihui scripts world record

China's Hou Zhihui scripted a world record as she passed the 94kg mark in the snatch event. She then led after succeeding with her third attempt lift of 94kg. In the clean and jerk event, Zhihui cleared the 109kg mark in the first attempt. She also lifted the 116kg mark to assure herself of the gold medal in a record-breaking performance.

Olympics: Chanu scripts history for India

In what was a sensational performance, Chanu ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari's bronze medal effort in the Sydney Olympics. Notably, Chanu made amends for her poor show at the 2016 Olympics where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

Chanu thrives in clean and jerk event

Chanu went for 110kg in her first attempt and executed the same perfectly to be assured of an Olympic medal in clean and jerk. She went for 115kg next and lifted the same. On her third attempt, she failed to clear the 117kg mark.

List of records broken by Mirabai Chanu

Chanu helped India win their 29th medal in the history of the Olympics. This is India's second medal in weightlifting after Malleswari won the nation's first medal (69kg) at the 2000 Sydney Games. Chanu's effort means India won their fifth individual silver at the Olympics. She follows the footsteps of Rajyavardhan Rathore (shooting), Vijay Kumar (shooting), Sushil Kumar (wrestling), and PV Sindhu (badminton).

Zhihui tops the billing, Cantika bags bronze medal

Zhihui won a deserved gold medal with an effort of 210kg (94kg+116kg). Her 94kg effort is an Olympic record as she also holds the world mark (96kg) in the category. Meanwhile, Indonesia's Aisah Windy Cantika took home the bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg+110kg).