Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray selected for Great Britain
Sports

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray selected for Great Britain

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 04:56 pm
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Andy Murray selected for Great Britain
Andy Murray has been selected by Team Britain for the Tokyo Games

Andy Murray has been selected for Great Britain's tennis team at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 34-year-old, who has been given a wildcard at the 2021 Wimbledon event, will play in the men's singles alongside Dan Evans. He will also team up with Joe Salisbury in the doubles event. Here are further details on the same.

In this article
Players

Players set to represent Great Britain in tennis

Men's singles: Dan Evans, Andy Murray. Women's singles: Johanna Konta, Heather Watson. Men's doubles: Dan Evans and Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Andy Murray. Women's doubles: Johanna Konta and Heather Watson. Mixed doubles: Yet to be confirmed.

Olympics

Murray beat Federer and Del Potro at Olympic finals

Former world number one Murray will be aiming to win a third consecutive Olympic gold medal. He won gold medals in 2012 and 2016. At the 2012 London Olympics, Murray overcame Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-4. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, he overcame Juan Martin del Potro. Murray won the tie 7-5, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Wimbledon

Murray will hope to do well at the Wimbledon

Men's singles tennis ace Murray is ranked 124 in the world. He will be a crowd-puller at the prestigious event. The former Wimbledon champion and world number one had undergone two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019 respectively. That took a toll on his career but what matters is that Murray is back on the court and will want o make his presence felt.

Reaction

The Olympics mean a huge amount to me: Andy Murray

Murray said that the Olympics means a lot to him and it will be a massive honor to compete once again. "The Olympics mean a huge amount to me, it's a massive honor to be able to compete at fourth games," Murray said. "Leading Team GB out at the opening ceremony five years ago in Rio was one of the highlights of my career."

Information

Olympics to start from July 24 onwards

The 2020 Olympics was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The global sporting event will start from July 23 onwards and end on August 8.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020, round of 16: All you need to know

Latest News

Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console

Auto

Twitter India MD gets relief from court in Ghaziabad case

India

Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Euro 2020, round of 16: All you need to know

Sports

ICC World Test Championship 2019-21: Decoding the key stats

Sports

2021 Wimbledon: World number one Ashleigh Barty in numbers

Sports

Lionel Messi turns 34: A look at his career achievements

Sports

Euro 2020: Record-breaking Ronaldo helps Portugal advance; Germany through

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

2021 Wimbledon: A look at Andy Murray in numbers

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic will play only in presence of spectators

Sports

Table tennis: Four Indian players qualify for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Sports
Trending Topics