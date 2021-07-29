2020 Tokyo Olympics: Djokovic beats Nishikori, reaches semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 03:54 pm

Novak Djokovic beat Key Nishikori in straight sets

World number one Novak Djokovic tamed Japan's Kei Nishikori in the men's singles quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. The Serb won in straight sets, beating Nishikori 6-2, 6-0. With this win, Djokovic has reached the semis of the Tokyo Olympics as he chases a gold medal. Djokovic is also on course in his bid for a calendar Golden Slam. Here's more.

Feats

Djokovic has a 38-3 win-loss record in 2021

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has accumulated a 38-3 win-loss record in 2021 thus far, winning four titles (Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and Belgrade 2). Also, the Djoker extended his head-to-head record against Nishikori. With today's win in Tokyo, Djokovic leads Nishikori by a whopping 17-2 margin.

Do you know?

Djokovic extends his winning streak to 22 matches

Djokovic's victory over Nishikori has extended his winning streak to 22 matches. The world number one won four matches in Belgrade, seven each at Roland Garros and Wimbledon, and four now in Tokyo.

Bencic

Bencic has reached the final in women's singles

In the women's singles event, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland has reached the final. She has assured Switzerland of a medal by beating Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-3. Bencic is also set to feature in the women's doubles semi-final alongside Viktorija Golubic. The duo will face Laura Pigossi and Luisa Stefani in the semis today.

Information

Djokovic's winning run at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

In the first round, Djokovic beat Bolivia's Hugo Dellien 6-2, 6-2. He beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. The Djoker overcame Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-1 in the third round. And now, he has defeated Nishikori.