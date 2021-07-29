Home / News / Sports News / 'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic as history beckons him
'Pressure is a privilege', says Djokovic as history beckons him

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 11:05 am
Djokovic speaks after his victory against Fokina

World number one Novak Djokovic believes "pressure is a privilege" in professional sport. The Serbian shared words of wisdom after claiming a 6-3, 6-1 win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Djokovic will now face Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will continue his bid for a historic Golden Slam. Here's more.

Statement

Here is what Djokovic said

"Pressure is a privilege. Without pressure, there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game, you better start learning how to deal with pressure and how to cope with those moments on the court," said Djokovic. "I have developed the mechanism how to deal with it in such a way that it will not impose destruction."

History

Djokovic can clinch a Career Golden Slam

Djokovic recently won a record-equaling 20th Grand Slam, joint-most with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. He achieved the feat by winning his sixth Wimbledon title. The Serbian also owns nine Australian Open, two French Open, and three US Open titles. Djokovic now has an opportunity to clinch a Career Golden Slam by winning gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Djokovic could achieve this historic feat

Djokovic could become the second player and first man to achieve the Calendar Golden Slam. Steffi Graf (1998) remains the only player to clinch all four majors and Olympic gold in a single year. The former has already won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon this year. He is the favorite to clinch the US Open title as well.

Djokovic to face Kei Nishikori in quarter-finals

In the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Djokovic will now meet Japan's Kei Nishikori in the last eight after the latter defeated Ilya Ivashka 7-6 (9), 6-0. Elsewhere, second seed Daniil Medvedev overcame Fabio Fognini, thereby moving into the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Ugo Humbert stunned the world number four, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Alexander Zverev overcame Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-4, 7-6 (5), in one hour and 39 minutes.

