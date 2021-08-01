Home / News / Sports News / Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu gives India second medal, wins bronze
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu gives India second medal, wins bronze

Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal for India
Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal for India

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the bronze medal in the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympics after beating China's He Bingjiao (women's singles). With a historic win, Sindhu has become the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. India have secured their second medal at the Tokyo Games after weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened their account with a silver. Here are further details.

Sindhu dominated Bingjiao throughout the match

Sindhu was dominant throughout the first game, having shown a display of smashes. She completely outplayed the Chinese toward the end (21-13). The Indian played in a similar manner in the second game as well, having won 21-15.

First Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton

Sindhu has become the first Indian to secure two Olympic medals in badminton. In the Rio 2016 Olympics, Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch a sliver medal in the sport. She finished as the runner-up after losing to Carolina Marin in the final. Notably, Saina Nehwal is the only other Indian with an Olympic medal in badminton (bronze in London 2012 Olympics).

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: A look at her run

PV Sindhu was one of India's medal hopefuls at the Tokyo Games. She dominated Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in her opening round clash, winning 21-7, 21-10 in straight games. She then beat Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan. In the next match, Sindhu overcame Mia Blichfeldt. Sindhu prevailed in the quarter-final clash against Akane Yamaguchi. However, she was handed a defeat by Tai Tzu-ying in the semis.

