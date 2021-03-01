Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur thrash Burnley 4-0: Records broken

Tottenham Hotspur have been dominant against Burnley in the Premier League.
For a second consecutive season, they were 3-0 ahead in the first half of their Premier League home game against Burnley.
As per Opta, Spurs also registered their biggest Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since December 2019, which was also a game against Burnley (5-0).
Do you know?
The quickest goal against Burnley in Premier League
Bale's goal for Spurs after just 68 seconds is the quickest-ever against Burnley in the Premier League. He has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last four appearances for Spurs across all competitions (four goals and three assists).