Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur thrash Burnley 4-0: Records broken

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Mar 01, 2021, 10:59 am
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur thrash Burnley 4-0: Records broken

A comprehensive display by Gareth Bale handed Tottenham Hotspur a 4-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

In his only third league start of the season, the Spurs striker fired a brace.

Meanwhile, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura also starred with a goal each.

Following the win, Spurs climbed to the eighth spot with 39 points.

Here are the records broken.

The dominance of Spurs over Burnley The quickest goal against Burnley in Premier League

The dominance of Spurs over Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur have been dominant against Burnley in the Premier League.

For a second consecutive season, they were 3-0 ahead in the first half of their Premier League home game against Burnley.

As per Opta, Spurs also registered their biggest Premier League win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since December 2019, which was also a game against Burnley (5-0).

The quickest goal against Burnley in Premier League

Bale's goal for Spurs after just 68 seconds is the quickest-ever against Burnley in the Premier League. He has now been directly involved in seven goals in his last four appearances for Spurs across all competitions (four goals and three assists).

