Home / News / Sports News / Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans
Sports

Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 04:27 pm
Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans
Arsenal are highly active in the transfer window this summer

After a disappointing campaign in 2020-21, Arsenal will be aiming to do well under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are busy this summer in terms of the transfer window and the activities have stepped up. Arsenal drew 2-2 against Rangers in their pre-season build-up recently and Arteta will be keen to see more from his side. Here we decode Arsenal's summer transfer window plans.

In this article
Nuno Tavares

Arsenal have signed left-back Nuno Tavares

Arsenal have already signed Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares in a deal worth about £8m. The 21-year-old is Arsenal's first signing of the summer. His arrival gives the Gunners more strength and options at the back. "He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well," Arsenal manager Arteta said. The Spaniard is looking forward to Nuno's energy at left-back.

Ben White

Arsenal to sign Brighton's Ben White

According to a report in BBC, Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for the £50m transfer of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. The central defender was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's England UEFA Euro 2020 squad. It has been reported that Brighton rejected two bids from Arsenal before an agreement was finally reached. He adds the steel in Arsenal's backline.

Duo

Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba have departed on loan

Marseille have signed mid-fielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The youngster spent last season out on loan at Hertha Berlin, making 24 appearances and scoring two goals before suffering an injury. Meanwhile, defender William Saliba has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan. He spent six months on loan at Nice last season.

Departures

Xhaka and Willian to join these players in leaving Arsenal

Arsenal have already seen David Luiz depart after his contract expired. The central defender wasn't the only one as the Gunners decided to opt against getting Dani Ceballos back on loan. Another Real Madrid player Martin Odegaard has gone back to Real after having arrived earlier this year. Arsenal are set to part ways with experienced players such as Granit Xhaka and Willian.

Lokonga

Lokonga will be announced soon

Belgium youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga will be announced as an Arsenal player after making a move from Anderlecht as Arteta is keen to add more power in his mid-field with the departure of key assets. Arsenal had a £15m offer for Lokonga accepted by Anderlecht, with the player already passing his medical and agreeing personal terms.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details about India's badminton contingent

Latest News

TVS iQube e-scooter to be available across 1,000 Indian dealerships

Auto

Zepp Z smartwatch launched in India at Rs. 26,000

Technology

Coronavirus: India reports 41K+ new cases; 40% in Kerala

India

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Key details about India's badminton contingent

Sports

Prior to unveiling, details of Hyundai's smallest SUV revealed

Auto

Latest Sports News

Ireland's Simi Singh scripts history: A look at his journey

Sports

Here are the notable achievements of Indians at Olympics

Sports

A look at the unbreakable records of Serena Williams

Sports

AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea: Details here

Sports

Decoding Manchester United's summer transfer window plans

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Premier League, Everton beat Arsenal 1-0: Records broken

Sports

Premier League, Wolves beat nine-man Arsenal: Records broken

Sports

Arsenal's dismal run in Premier League 2020-21: The key numbers

Sports

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang signs new three-year contract

Sports

Football News News

Decoding the records held by football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Sports

Decoding the records of football superstar Neymar

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Decoding the statistical comparison

Sports

Premier League: Decoding the stats of Mohamed Salah

Sports

Decoding the records Lionel Messi can script in 2021-22 season

Sports
Trending Topics