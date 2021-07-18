Decoding Arsenal's summer transfer window plans

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 18, 2021, 04:27 pm

Arsenal are highly active in the transfer window this summer

After a disappointing campaign in 2020-21, Arsenal will be aiming to do well under manager Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are busy this summer in terms of the transfer window and the activities have stepped up. Arsenal drew 2-2 against Rangers in their pre-season build-up recently and Arteta will be keen to see more from his side. Here we decode Arsenal's summer transfer window plans.

Nuno Tavares

Arsenal have signed left-back Nuno Tavares

Arsenal have already signed Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares in a deal worth about £8m. The 21-year-old is Arsenal's first signing of the summer. His arrival gives the Gunners more strength and options at the back. "He is a young player with great promise who has developed very well," Arsenal manager Arteta said. The Spaniard is looking forward to Nuno's energy at left-back.

Ben White

Arsenal to sign Brighton's Ben White

According to a report in BBC, Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle for the £50m transfer of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White. The central defender was a late call-up to Gareth Southgate's England UEFA Euro 2020 squad. It has been reported that Brighton rejected two bids from Arsenal before an agreement was finally reached. He adds the steel in Arsenal's backline.

Duo

Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba have departed on loan

Marseille have signed mid-fielder Matteo Guendouzi from Arsenal on a one-year loan with an option to buy. The youngster spent last season out on loan at Hertha Berlin, making 24 appearances and scoring two goals before suffering an injury. Meanwhile, defender William Saliba has joined Ligue 1 side Marseille on a season-long loan. He spent six months on loan at Nice last season.

Departures

Xhaka and Willian to join these players in leaving Arsenal

Arsenal have already seen David Luiz depart after his contract expired. The central defender wasn't the only one as the Gunners decided to opt against getting Dani Ceballos back on loan. Another Real Madrid player Martin Odegaard has gone back to Real after having arrived earlier this year. Arsenal are set to part ways with experienced players such as Granit Xhaka and Willian.

Lokonga

Lokonga will be announced soon

Belgium youngster Albert Sambi Lokonga will be announced as an Arsenal player after making a move from Anderlecht as Arteta is keen to add more power in his mid-field with the departure of key assets. Arsenal had a £15m offer for Lokonga accepted by Anderlecht, with the player already passing his medical and agreeing personal terms.