Decoding Chelsea's summer transfer window plans

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 21, 2021, 04:51 pm
Chelsea are expected to fight for the Premier League 2021-22 title

A revitalized Chelsea had a stunning 2020-21 campaign since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January 2021. The Blues finished fourth in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final, and won the UEFA Champions League. In the ongoing summer transfer window, Chelsea are aiming to add more steel, besides a few players being on the move. We decode their transfer window plans.

Giroud

AC Milan sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea

Veteran forward Olivier Giroud completed a €2m move to AC Milan a few days earlier. The 34-year-old French striker will wear the No.9 shirt for the Rossoneri. He is understood to have signed a two-year contract with the Italian club. Giroud struggled for game time during the 2020-21 campaign. He decided to find a new destination despite seeing his contract extended by a year.

Abraham

Arsenal could sign Tammy Abraham

According to Daily Mail, London rivals Arsenal are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from Chelsea. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is looking to wrap up an initial loan deal. Abraham didn't find games under Tuchel last season and wants a move. As per transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are currently not in advanced talks for Abraham. However, they are informed of his situation.

Duo

Barkley and Loftus-Cheek to seek new pastures

Ross Barkley, who spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, is set to be on the move. West Ham United are believed to be interested in the player as getting Jesse Lingard looks unlikely at the moment. Also, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who appeared for the relegated Fulham last season, is set to move on. Both players could leave on loan or seek permanent transfers.

Haaland

Chelsea are keen on Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund, who allowed Jadon Sancho to leave, are not interested in parting ways with Erling Haaland. The German club signed Haaland at the start of last year and want him to stay put for now. However, Chelsea are willing to pay big money this summer and have already seen an informal player-plus-cash proposal get turned down. However, Chelsea will test Dortmund's resolve again.

Departures

Other players who have left Stamford Bridge

Chelsea saw Fikayo Tomori seal a £25m permanent transfer to Milan after a loan spell in 2020-21. Promoted Premier League club Norwich City signed mid-fielder Billy Gilmour on a season-long loan. The 20-year-old made 11 appearances for Chelsea last season. Crystal Palace roped in defender Marc Guehi from Chelsea on a five-year deal. He spent last season on loan at Swansea, making 40 appearances.

