Transfer news: Major deals completed in Europe's top 5 leagues

Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 14, 2021, 05:36 pm
AS Roma have signed Wolves goalie Rui Patricio

With the European Championships coming to an end, the focus now shifts back to the summer transfer window ahead of the new 2021-22 season in Europe's top five leagues. Top teams across Europe are focusing on the pre-season besides working hard to get the desired transfers in. So far, more than £950m has been spent on transfers in Europe. Here are the major deals.

Patricio

Rui Patricio joins Roma from Wolves

33-year-old Portugal goal-keeper Rui Patricio ended his three-year stint at Premier League club Wolves to join the Italian side AS Roma. The former Sporting Lisbon great will hope to make his presence felt under new Roma boss Jose Mourinho. As per BBC, Patricio has made a £9.8m switch to Roma as the player said he is excited to work with Mourinho.

Rodrigo

Atletico Madrid sign Udinese mid-fielder Rodrigo de Paul

La Liga champions Atletico Madrid roped in Udinese mid-fielder Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine has joined the club on a five-year contract. Rodrigo stated that it's a big move in his career. Having won the Copa America with Argentina, Rodrigo will be confident in making his presence felt. The move is believed to be worth in the region of £30m.

Hakimi

PSG spend heavily on Achraf Hakimi

French giants Paris-Saint Germain signed Achraf Hakimi from Serie A champions Inter Milan earlier this month. The 22-year-old former Borussia Dortmund ace signed a five-year deal. PSG shelled out £51.3m for the young Hakimi, who scored seven goals and notched eight assists last season to help Inter clinch their first Serie A title since 2010.

Konate

Liverpool get Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig

Premier League side Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate from German club RB Leipzig after agreeing to pay his £36m release clause. The 22-year-old made 21 appearances for Leipzig in the 2020-21 season, including eight Bundesliga starts as the club finished second. Konate's arrival strengthens Jurgen Klopp's defensive options. "I'm really happy to be joining such a massive club like Liverpool," Konate said.

Sancho

Man United spend £73m to get hold of Jadon Sancho

Manchester United are set to announce the signing of Jadon Sancho after the England international completed his medical. Sancho has signed a five-year deal after United spent a whopping £73m deal to sign him from Borussia Dortmund. Sancho featured in 137 matches for Dortmund, netting 50 goals. During his time there, he won the DFL Supercup in 2019 and the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

