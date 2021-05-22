Clubs that could sign Tottenham ace Harry Kane

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 22, 2021, 01:57 pm

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to leave the club this summer

Tottenham ace Harry Kane wants a new challenge and is keen to depart the club in the summer. Kane has been vocal about his desire to move on and play elsewhere. He wants to be playing the biggest matches and win trophies. The 27-year-old is at the right time in his career to make a move. Here are clubs that can sign Kane.

Numbers

Kane's overall show for Spurs and his performance in 2020-21

In 335 games across competitions for Spurs, talisman Kane has netted a whopping 220 goals to date. In 244 Premier League matches, Kane has scored 165 goals, besides making 33 assists. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is in the race for a third prize. He leads the scoring chart alongside Mohamed Salah (22). In 2020-21, Kane has scored 32 goals across competitions.

Man City

Manchester City could make a statement by signing Kane

Manchester City are the leading candidates to sign England star Kane this summer. With Sergio Aguero set for a possible move to Barcelona, City could rope in Kane as his replacement. Speaking to Gary Neville, Kane recently revealed his desire to play alongside Kevin De Bruyne. KDB and Pep Guardiola could be major reasons for Kane to choose Premier League champions Man City.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid could be tempted to get Kane

Real Madrid will want to offload certain players to raise the sum required to get Kane. They can also offer players plus clash to Spurs. With Eden Hazard's injury issues and Karim Benzema going into the twilight phase of his career, Kane could be ideal for Los Blancos. They will need to find a way in fitting Kane and Benzema in the starting XI.

MUFC

Getting Kane would suggest Man United mean business

Manchester United will be aiming to topple City next season after having been assured of a second-place finish in Premier League 2020-21. Under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have improved and they could end the season by winning the UEFA Europa League. United did hand Edinson Cavani an extension but Kane will lift them up. Getting Kane would suggest that Man United mean business.

Chelsea

Chelsea are in the race for Kane

Chelsea are the third Premier League club who are linked with a move for Kane. Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham are expected to leave and Chelsea will want a star striker. With Timo Werner not reaching the heights in his debut season, signing Kane will spice up Chelsea's decorated attacking quartet. Chelsea spent over £200m last summer and the spending spree could continue.