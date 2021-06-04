Home / News / Sports News / Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024
Sports

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 04, 2021, 10:29 pm
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel signs contract extension until 2024
Chelsea have handed Thomas Tuchel a two-year contract extension

Champions League winners Chelsea have handed manager Thomas Tuchel a two-year contract extension. Tuchel, who had joined the Blues as their manager in January this year, ended Chelsea's season on a strong note. He helped them earn a top-four berth in the Premier League, besides guiding them to the FA Cup final. His side beat Manchester City to win the UCL. Here's more.

In this article
Words

There is far more to come, says Tuchel

Former PSG boss Tuchel had signed an initial 18-month deal when he replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss in January. After signing the extension, Tuchel said there is far more to come as they are looking forward to the next steps. "There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation," said Tuchel.

Chelsea

Chelsea's overall performance under Tuchel

Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 30 games across competitions (W19, D6, L5). Chelsea scored 37 goals in these games and conceded a paltry 16. Tuchel has enjoyed a win percentage of 63.33 so far. Defensive solidity is what Chelsea have achieved under Tuchel. They have notched 20 clean sheets under Tuchel in all competitions.

Information

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League under Tuchel

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League standings, despite a defeat in the final gameweek against Aston Villa. The Blues claimed 67 points and were place above Leicester City (66). Prior to that, Chelsea lost against Leicester in the FA Cup final.

Praise

Tuchel slotted in seamlessly, says Chelsea director Marina

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia highlighted the impact of Tuchel. "When Thomas joined us in January, there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family," she said. She also said Chelsea could not be happier with the success achieved in the Champions League, making it a remarkable season.

Twitter Post

Tuchel's contract extended

Share this timeline
Next News Article
2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances to the fourth round

Latest News

2021 French Open: Serena Williams advances to the fourth round

Sports

French Open: Daniil Medvedev humbles Opelka, proceeds to last 16

Sports

KRK's 'Govinda Bhai' in tweet isn't the Govinda we know?

Entertainment

'Feel like f***ing failure,' Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye

Entertainment

Olympic champion Brianna McNeal banned for five years: Details here

Sports

Latest Sports News

French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova knocks out third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka

Sports

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers eliminated in first round of playoffs

Sports

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Wales

Sports

Ben Stokes turns 30: A look at his major feats

Sports

England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Euro 2020

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Chelsea beat Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League

Sports

Premier League, Chelsea overcome Manchester City 2-1: Records broken

Sports

Premier League, Chelsea beat West Ham: Records broken

Sports

Premier League, Chelsea go fourth after 0-0 draw: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics