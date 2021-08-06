Home / News / Sports News / Two Belarus team coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics
Sports

Two Belarus team coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics

Written by
Sneha Das
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 01:58 pm
Two Belarus team coaches removed from Tokyo Olympics
The two coaches were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country

Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said it has canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich. "The two coaches were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so," the IOC said.

In this article
Interim measure

'It was an interim measure for well-being of athletes'

"It was done as an interim measure during a formal investigation in the interest of the well-being of the athletes," the Olympic body said. Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarusian athletes since Sunday after the IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus.

Information

Tsimanouskaya had criticized team coaches on social media

Tsimanouskaya had criticized team coaches on social media and is now in Poland with a humanitarian visa. The IOC said Shimak and Maisevich will be offered an opportunity to be heard by its disciplinary commission investigating the case.

Turmoil

It was unclear if the coaches have stayed in Japan

It was still unclear if the men have stayed in Japan or will leave for Belarus in Europe, an authoritarian former Soviet republic that relentlessly pursues its critics. Belarus has been in turmoil for a year since Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sixth presidential term after a state election widely viewed as rigged in his favor.

Allegation

IOC had also banned Lukashenko from the Tokyo Olympics

Lukashenko had also led the Belarusian Olympic Committee since the 1990s until this year. Later, his son, Viktor, was elected to replace him. The IOC banned both Lukashenko and his son from attending the Tokyo Olympics after investigating complaints from the athletes they faced reprisals as well as intimidation in a security crackdown after the election.

Information

Lukashenko was previously unable to attend London Olympics as well

Lukashenko was previously not able to attend the London Olympics held in the year 2012 because of a European Union visa ban imposed during a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Manchester City sign Jack Grealish for £100m

Latest News

Congress leader Pardeep Chhabra quits party

Politics

Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia loses semi-final bout in 65kg category

Sports

'200 Halla Ho' trailer: Dalit women's oppression and their rebellion

Entertainment

J&J applies for EUA of COVID-19 vaccine in India

India

TikTok confirms that it is testing a new Stories feature

Technology

Latest Sports News

Khel Ratna renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award

Sports

NZ players likely to be available for remaining IPL matches

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Bajrang Punia moves to semifinal

Sports

Hockey (women's), Olympics: Team India loses the bronze medal match

Sports

Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona: Details here

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

#Tokyo2020: Czech beach volleyball player tests COVID-19-positive at Olympic Village

Sports

Meet Roman Protasevich, journalist arrested by Belarus after plane 'hijack'

World

Tokyo Olympics will be held regardless of COVID-19 emergency: IOC

Sports

Belarus News

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

Sports

Belarus's Ihar Boki wins 11th Paralympic gold

Sports
Trending Topics