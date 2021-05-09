Home / News / Sports News / Premier League, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0: List of records broken
Sports

Premier League, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0: List of records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on May 09, 2021, 01:52 pm
Premier League, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0: List of records broken

Premier League champions Liverpool boosted their hopes of presenting a fight for a top-four finish this season after overcoming Southampton 2-0 at Anfield. Liverpool saw Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara score for them as they moved ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Liverpool are sixth at the moment and have four more games on offer. Here are the details.

In this article
Duo

Mane and Thiago help Liverpool earn three crucial points

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds, heading home Mohamed Salah's cross moments after Alisson saved his side with two saves in quick succession. Alisson gifted Southampton a chance to equalize late in the game when he passed straight to Che Adams, but he managed to save the striker's shot. Thiago then scored his first Reds goal in added time.

Opta stats

Unwanted records scripted by the Saints

Southampton have earned just 11 points from their 18 Premier League games in 2021. This is fewer than any other side this calendar year (W3 D2 L13). The Saints have now failed to score in five consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool, with Sadio Mane the last player to score at Anfield for them in the competition in October 2015.

Premier League

Liverpool keep maiden clean sheet at Anfield since January

Liverpool kept their first home clean sheet in nine Premier League games, since drawing 0-0 with Manchester United in January. As per Opta, Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mane's opener was the 15th time they have combined for a Premier League goal for Liverpool. However, this was the first time they combined this season.

Records

Records for Alexander-Arnold and Thiago

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold created five chances in the match. As per Opta, this is his most in a single Premier League game since February 2020. Thiago became the 140th player to score a Premier League goal for Liverpool, and the first to score his first goal from outside the box since Divock Origi in December 2015.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Warner, Slater deny reports of physical brawl in Maldives

Latest News

Aryna Sabalenka defeats Ashleigh Barty to win Madrid Open

Sports

Bayern Munich win ninth successive Bundesliga title: Records broken

Sports

Could autonomous vehicles eventually teach themselves to outperform humans?

Science

Coronavirus: Delhi lockdown extended till May 17, says Arvind Kejriwal

India

Andrew Garfield not suiting up for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Entertainment

Latest Sports News

Premier League, Chelsea overcome Manchester City 2-1: Records broken

Sports

La Liga, Barcelona 0-0 Atletico Madrid: List of records broken

Sports

Indian hockey legend MK Kaushik dies of COVID-19 complications

Sports

Pakistan's Abid Ali slams maiden Test double-century: The key numbers

Sports

Prasidh Krishna tests positive for COVID-19

Sports
Trending Topics