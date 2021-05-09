Premier League, Liverpool beat Southampton 2-0: List of records broken

Premier League champions Liverpool boosted their hopes of presenting a fight for a top-four finish this season after overcoming Southampton 2-0 at Anfield. Liverpool saw Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara score for them as they moved ahead of Tottenham in the Premier League 2020-21 standings. Liverpool are sixth at the moment and have four more games on offer. Here are the details.

Mane and Thiago help Liverpool earn three crucial points

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds, heading home Mohamed Salah's cross moments after Alisson saved his side with two saves in quick succession. Alisson gifted Southampton a chance to equalize late in the game when he passed straight to Che Adams, but he managed to save the striker's shot. Thiago then scored his first Reds goal in added time.

Unwanted records scripted by the Saints

Southampton have earned just 11 points from their 18 Premier League games in 2021. This is fewer than any other side this calendar year (W3 D2 L13). The Saints have now failed to score in five consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool, with Sadio Mane the last player to score at Anfield for them in the competition in October 2015.

Liverpool keep maiden clean sheet at Anfield since January

Liverpool kept their first home clean sheet in nine Premier League games, since drawing 0-0 with Manchester United in January. As per Opta, Mohamed Salah's assist for Sadio Mane's opener was the 15th time they have combined for a Premier League goal for Liverpool. However, this was the first time they combined this season.

Records for Alexander-Arnold and Thiago

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold created five chances in the match. As per Opta, this is his most in a single Premier League game since February 2020. Thiago became the 140th player to score a Premier League goal for Liverpool, and the first to score his first goal from outside the box since Divock Origi in December 2015.