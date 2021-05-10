Remainder of IPL 2021 can't happen in India, says Ganguly

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 10, 2021, 03:17 pm

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season cannot be held in India. The IPL 2021 season was suspended indefinitely last week after several players tested positive for the novel coronavirus despite being in a bio-bubble. However, the IPL will be played at some point of the year despite the difficulties in store. Here's more.

BCCI

BCCI trying to find a way to host the IPL

The IPL 2021 season saw 29 matches being played before the BCCI called it off. The Indian players and a section of overseas contingent have already returned home after the IPL was suspended. The BCCI is now trying to work out how to squeeze the remaining 31 matches into an already cramped schedule. Notably, India end their Test assignment in England in September.

Ganguly

'IPL will not be held in India'

Ganguly said the IPL cannot happen in India. "No. India is supposed to go to Sri Lanka for three ODIs and five T20Is. There are lots of organizational hazards like 14-day quarantine. It can't happen in India. This quarantine is tough to handle. Too early to say how we can find a slot to complete the IPL," Ganguly told Sportstar.

Team India

India have a busy period ahead

Team India will soon head to the UK for a tour of more than three months that will consist of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand and a five-Test series against England. The England tour will be followed by the ICC T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to run from mid-October. In July, India's white ball specialists will tour Sri Lanka.

UAE

UAE can host both the IPL and T20 World Cup

With India affected largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ICC T20 World Cup could have an alternate venue. The BCCI had earlier confirmed at the UAE hosting the T20 World Cup if the situation in India doesn't improve. UAE hosting both tournaments makes sense given quarantine and border requirements continue to be a major logistical challenge.

Information

The possible window for hosting the IPL

India's tour of England is set to end on September 14 and with the T20 World Cup from October onwards, the best possible window in the gap in between. Post the World T20, nations like Australia and England are scheduled to play bilateral cricket.