Euro 2020, Spain beat Croatia in eight-goal thriller: Records broken

Jun 29, 2021
Euro 2020, Spain beat Croatia in eight-goal thriller: Records broken
Spain overcame Croatia 5-3 after the game headed to extra time (3-3)

Spain won an entertaining eight-goal thriller against Croatia in their round of 16 encounter at the European Championships. Spain had a 3-1 lead before two late goals saw Croatia level the show at 3-3. At the extra time, Spain scored two goals to win the contest 5-3. There were several top-notch records that were scripted in this match. We take a look.

In this article
90 minutes

A six-goal affair in normal time

Croatia took the lead after a long backpass from Pedri saw Spain goal-keeper Simon take a casual touch as the ball went into the net. Pablo Sarabia equalized for Spain in the 38th minute. Cesar Azpilicueta doubled Spain's lead with a header. Croatia stepped up but ended up conceding again as Ferran Torres scored. Croatia equalized with two late goals to make it 3-3.

Extra time

Spain silence Croatia in extra time

With the game going to extra time, Spain were on the backfoot as Croatia started in a dominating fashion. However, Spain saw Alvaro Morata score with a thumping left-footed strike. Moments later, Mikel Oyarzabal netted as well to hand Spain another two-goal cushion. Dani Olmo provided both assists. In the second half of extra time, Croatia came close but didn't find the net.

Stat attack

Notable records scripted by the Spanish side

As per Opta, Spain have become the first side in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive matches. This is also the first time Spain have had five different goal-scorers in a single major tournament match (World Cup/Euros). Meanwhile, Spain have also conceded 3+ goals in a knockout game at a major tournament for the first time since the 2006 World Cup.

Players

Notable records for Morata, Olmo and Orsic

Morata has equaled the tally of Fernando Torres for the most goals scored for the Spanish side at the European Championships (5). As per Squawka Football, Dani Olmo is now the first player to assist two-plus goals in a knockout game at the Euro 2020. Mislav Orsic is the first substitute to both score and assist for Croatia in a single major tournament match.

Opta stats

A look at some stunning individual records

Azpilicueta, who netted his first-ever goal for Spain (27th cap), became the side's oldest ever goal-scorer at the European Championships (31y 304d). Torres scored a goal and made two assists. Torres (21y 120d) is the youngest player to both score and assist in a single major tournament match (World Cup/Euros) for Spain since Cesc Fabregas (21y 37d) versus Russia at Euro 2008.

