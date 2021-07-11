Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jul 11, 2021, 01:36 pm

Italy and England are set to battle it out at Euro 2020 final

Italy and England take on each other in the final of the UEFA Euro 2020 at Wembley tonight. Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament and have played some enthralling football. England are aiming to win a maiden Euro tournament and are chasing their first major trophy since the World Cup win in 1966. Meanwhile, a transformed Italian side looks formidable. Here's the preview.

Foden

Foden a doubt for the Three Lions

Manchester City's Phil Foden, who suffered a minor knock on Friday, remains doubtful for the finale. The youngster started their first two group games and came on as a substitute in the semi-final against Denmark. Manager Gareth Southgate claimed Foden is definitely doubtful but it's not something serious. Meanwhile, Italy are without left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, who suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in the quarter-final.

ITA vs ENG

Nothing to separate the two sides

Both Italy and England have been strong defensively and when the goals were needed, they arrived. The mid-field, in particular, will need industry and sharpness in the summit clash. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling hold the cards for England. For Italy, Ciro Immobile and Federico Chiesa will aim to make their presence felt once again. It's expected to be a game of fine margins.

Feats

Notable feats achieved by the two teams

Italy are unbeaten in 33 games in all competitions (W28 D5). The Azzurri have maintained their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W6). They have won 13 successive games across competitions. Meanwhile, England are unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions. The Three Lions have sealed 11 victories during this phase (W11 D1). They have five wins and a draw at Euro 2020.

H2H

A look at the head-to-head records

As per Opta, England have won just two of their past 14 meetings with Italy in all competitions. They enjoyed a 2-0 success in June 1997 and 2-1 in August 2013 (friendlies). Meanwhile, Italy have never lost against England at a major tournament. They won 1-0 at Euro 1980, 2-1 at 1990 and 2014 World Cups, and emerged victorious on penalties at Euro 2012.

Italy

Italy are in their 10th major tournament final

As per Opta, this is Italy's 10th major tournament final with only Germany (14) having featured in more among European nations. Italy won the European Championship in 1968 but lost in 2000 and 2012. Italy's Roberto Mancini will be just the second manager to have won the English top-flight title and take charge of a European nation in a major tournament final.

England

England are the 13th different side to reach Euro final

As per Opta, England are the 13th different side to feature in a European Championship final. Just three of the previous 12 lost their first-ever final in the competition. England have won 15 of their past 17 matches at Wembley in all competitions (D1 L1). They have netted 46 goals and conceded just five in this run.

Dream11

Dream11 team prediction: A look at the options

Dream11 team prediction, option 1: Pickford; Bonucci, Chiellini, Maguire, Shaw; Jorginho, Phillips; Chiesa (vc), Immobile. Sterling; Kane (c) Dream11 team prediction, option 2: Donnarumma; Lorenzo, Bonucci, Maguire, Shaw; Verratti (vc), Phillips; Sterling (c), Mount, Insigne; Kane

Information

When and where to watch in India?

The match is set to start at 12:30 AM IST and can be watched on the SonyTen Network. One can stream the match live on the SonyLIV app as well (paid subscription).