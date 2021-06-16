UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken

Paul Pogba enjoyed a solid performance for France against Germany

World champions France overcame Germany 1-0 in their opening Group F encounter of the European Championships. An own goal by Mats Hummels was the difference as France settled for a crucial win. The French side also saw two goals get ruled out for off-side as Germany was let off the hook. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a 3-0 victory over Hungary. Here's more.

France maintain 100% record against Germany at the Euros

France sealed their second successive win against the Germans in the European Championships. Their only previous encounter was in the 2016 semi-finals, with France winning that game 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace. Meanwhile, Germany have lost their opening game at a European Championship for the first time.

Own goals continue to come at Euro 2020

As per Opta, in what is only the 12th game at Euro 2020, the tournament has already seen three own goals scored so far (Merih Demiral, Wojciech Szczesny, and Mats Hummels. This is already the joint-most at any European Championships tournament (three at Euro 2016).

Contrasting records for France and Germany

France have won their opening game of a European Championship for the sixth time. They are only behind Germany in this regard (7). Notably, France had reached the final in three of the last five Euro tournaments after winning the first encounter. Prior to this loss, the Germans had notched seven wins and five draws in the opening matches of the European Championships.

France unbeaten in 19 matches

France are now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions. Their last defeat came against Turkey at the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers in 2019. That's two years ago. Meanwhile, they have also won five successive games in all competitions.