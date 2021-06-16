Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken
Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jun 16, 2021, 02:42 am
UEFA Euro 2020, world champions France beat Germany: Records broken
Paul Pogba enjoyed a solid performance for France against Germany

World champions France overcame Germany 1-0 in their opening Group F encounter of the European Championships. An own goal by Mats Hummels was the difference as France settled for a crucial win. The French side also saw two goals get ruled out for off-side as Germany was let off the hook. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal to a 3-0 victory over Hungary. Here's more.

In this article
Records

France maintain 100% record against Germany at the Euros

France sealed their second successive win against the Germans in the European Championships. Their only previous encounter was in the 2016 semi-finals, with France winning that game 2-0 courtesy of an Antoine Griezmann brace. Meanwhile, Germany have lost their opening game at a European Championship for the first time.

Do you know?

Own goals continue to come at Euro 2020

As per Opta, in what is only the 12th game at Euro 2020, the tournament has already seen three own goals scored so far (Merih Demiral, Wojciech Szczesny, and Mats Hummels. This is already the joint-most at any European Championships tournament (three at Euro 2016).

Records

Contrasting records for France and Germany

France have won their opening game of a European Championship for the sixth time. They are only behind Germany in this regard (7). Notably, France had reached the final in three of the last five Euro tournaments after winning the first encounter. Prior to this loss, the Germans had notched seven wins and five draws in the opening matches of the European Championships.

Information

France unbeaten in 19 matches

France are now unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions. Their last defeat came against Turkey at the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers in 2019. That's two years ago. Meanwhile, they have also won five successive games in all competitions.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Latest News

#HealthBytes: Like cashews? Here are some lesser-known health benefits

Lifestyle

Twitter, Facebook under regulatory scanner for hosting unregulated adoption activity

Business

Toyota announces 'Buy Now, Pay Later' scheme for Urban Cruiser

Auto

Vidya Balan dedicates 'Main Sherni' to 'all queens out there'

Entertainment

Jio introduces five prepaid plans without daily data limit

Business

Latest Sports News

WTC final, IND vs NZ: Records that can be scripted

Sports

WTC final: Decoding New Zealand's starting XI against Team India

Sports

Euro 2020, Slovakia beat Poland; Czech Republic win: Statistical analysis

Sports

Euro 2020: Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Sports

ICC World Test Championship final: New Zealand name 15-member squad

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020: Ronaldo smashes these records as Portugal beat Hungary

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020: Netherlands win five-goal thriller against Ukraine

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020, England beat Croatia: Records broken

Sports

Wales hold Switzerland, Finland win at Euro 2020: Statistical analysis

Sports
Trending Topics