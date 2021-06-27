Home / News / Sports News / UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken
UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken

Rajdeep Saha
UEFA Euro 2020, Italy edge past Austria: Records broken
Italy needed extra time to beat Austria

Italy needed extra time to overcome Austria 2-1 at the European Championships. With this win, Italy have reached the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020. The Azzurri won their fourth straight game in the ongoing tournament and could face Portugal or Belgium in the quarters. All three goals in the match came at extra time. Here are the records that were broken.

Details

Italy need extra time to overcome Austria

Austria produced a gritty show with a tireless performance to give Italy a scare. Marko Arnautovic had a headed goal disallowed after a VAR check for offside in normal time. The match went into extra time as Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina sent Italy through. Austria pulled a goal back through Sasa Kalajdzic's header in the 114th minute.

Opta stats

Important feats scripted in the match

The match between Italy and Austria saw three goals scored in extra time at the Euro's for just the second time, after France versus Portugal in 1984. Meanwhile, this is the eighth time Italy have gone to extra time in a match at the European Championship, more than any other side in the history of the competition.

Records

Unique record for Chiesa; Verratti shines

As per Opta, Juventus player Chiesa scored in a Euro game 25 years and 12 days after the goal of his father Enrico (14th June vs the Czech Republic). Only Daniel James (10) has created more chances at Euro 2020 than Marco Verratti (9). This is despite the Italian mid-fielder playing just 135 minutes at the tournament so far.

Italy

Italy unbeaten in 31 matches

Italy have now scripted their best unbeaten run - 31 straight games without defeat. They have stitched 26 wins and five draws. Kalajdzic's goal for Austria was the first goal Italy have conceded since October 2020. This ending a run of 1,168 minutes without conceding for the Azzurri. Italy are unbeaten in their last 14 meetings with Austria in all competitions (W11 D3).

