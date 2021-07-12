Home / News / Sports News / Italy win UEFA Euro 2020 title: Records broken
Sports

Italy win UEFA Euro 2020 title: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Jul 12, 2021, 03:33 am
Italy win UEFA Euro 2020 title: Records broken
Italy have won the Euro 2020 title

Italy have won the European Championships crown after beating England 3-2 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time. Luke Shaw handed England the lead in the second minute before Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the second half. Italy were the better side, dominating possession and the chances. England let the advantage slip by in the penalty shoot-out after an Andrea Belotti miss.

In this article
ITA vs ENG

Match ends 1-1 in normal time

Harry Kane released Kieran Trippier, who had acres of space down the right. Tripper provided a cross to the far post where an incoming Shaw lashed a volley past Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Italy were the dominant force from there on and came close twice via Federico Chiesa. Italy threatened more and enjoyed the comforts before Leonardo Bonucci equalized in the 67th minute.

Extra time

What happened in extra time?

Raheem Sterling had a good chance to give England the lead but Chiellini was alert to thwart any advancements. Kalvin Phillips then saw his shot whistle past the post. Bernardeschi failed to make contact from a cross as Jordan Pickford stood his ground. The second half of extra time saw a more tight affair as both sides stayed strong to the task in hand.

Duo

Shaw and Bonucci script special records in a Euro final

As per Opta, Shaw's opener was the quickest ever goal scored in the final of the European Championships, as well as his first-ever for the England national team. Meanwhile, Bonucci (34 years and 71 days) has become the oldest scorer in a Euro final, beating the previous record of Bernd Holzenbein in 1976 (30 years and 103 days).

Opta stats

Fourth-youngest and oldest appearance records scripted

Aged 19 years and 309 days, Bukayo Saka is the fourth-youngest player to appear in the finals of the European Championships, after Renato Sanches (2016), Cristiano Ronaldo (2004), and Anatoliy Baidachniy (1972). At 36 years and 331 days, Giorgio Chiellini became the oldest player to start a final at the Euro as captain, overtaking Gianluigi Buffon in 2012 (34 years and 154 days).

Italy

Italy unbeaten in 34 matches; win second Euro crown

Italy have extended their unbeaten run to 34 games in all competitions. They have also won 14 matches in a row. The Azzurri stayed in sync with their 100% record at the Euro 2020 (W7). This was the second Euro title for Italy. This was their fourth participation in European Championship finales. They won the title in 1968 before faltering in 2000 and 2012.

Do you know?

England's wait for a major tournament trophy continues

England's 12-match unbeaten run came to an end. They had reached their first-ever European Championships final. Their wait for a major tournament trophy continues. They haven't won anything since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

Information

Italy win sixth major tournament title

Italy have won their sixth major tournament title (4 World Cup, 2 Euros); among European nations. Only Germany (7) have won more honors.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Latest News

Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Sports

Mi 10i and Redmi K20 Pro get MIUI 12.5 update

Technology

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to debut in Nagpur soon

Auto

'Black Widow' breaks records with Rs. 294cr opening day haul

Entertainment

Huawei engineer develops open-source autonomous self-balancing bicycle after an accident

Technology

Latest Sports News

Novak Djokovic wins 2021 Wimbledon final: Records broken

Sports

Novak Djokovic captures 20th major title at Wimbledon: Key stats

Sports

One-off Test, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe: List of records broken

Sports

Lionel Messi wins his first international trophy: Key stats

Sports

Euro 2020 final: Preview, Dream11 team prediction and stats

Sports

Features

#NewsBytesExplainer: Decoding the impact of different cricket pitches

Sports

Lionel Messi: A look at his unbreakable records

Sports

Stunning records held by Virat Kohli in the IPL

Sports

Statistical comparison of Messi and Ronaldo in 2020-21 season

Sports

Virat Kohli vs Kane Williamson: Statistical comparison in Test cricket

Sports

Related News

Euro 2020 final: England lead at the break against Italy

Sports

Euro 2020 final, Italy vs England: Here's the team news

Sports

Euro 2020 final: Decoding Italy and England's key stats

Sports

Euro 2020, England beat Denmark to reach final: Records broken

Sports
Trending Topics