Euro 2020, Spain beat Switzerland in penalty shoot-out: Records broken

Jul 03, 2021

Spain's Gerard Moreno missed several chances as Yann Sommer stood out for 10-man Switzerland

After knocking out France in the round of 16 at the UEFA Euro 2020, Switzerland were ousted by Spain in the quarters. Notably, Switzerland were involved in another penalty shoot-out this time around. The Swiss lost 1-3 on penalties against Spain. Spain have now lost just one of their previous 23 meetings with Switzerland. Their previous defeat came at the 2010 World Cup.

SUI vs ESP

The match ends 1-1 in normal time

Spain got an early lead after Koke's corner landed for Jordi Alba, whose shot on the volley deflected off Denis Zakaria for a goal. Spain dominated possession as Switzerland couldn't cash in from two corners. Switzerland grew into the game in the second half as Xherdan Shaqiri got the equalizer. However, Remi Freuler was sent off and Switzerland hung on with 10 players.

Extra time

What happened in extra time?

In the first half of extra time, Gerard Moreno missed a glorious chance for Spain early on after diverting a shot wide. Alba saw his shot get tipped over the bar by Sommer. Moreno missed a couple of more chances, including a volley from point-blank range, which was saved by Sommer, who also denied Mikel Oyarzabal. Switzerland held on in the second half.

Euro 2020

Unwanted records scripted in the match

Denis Zakaria's own goal is the tenth witnessed at the Euro 2020. As per Opta, this is now one more than the own goals scored at each of the previous 15 editions of the European Championships combined (9). Meanwhile, Freuler's red card means this was the sixth such instance at Euro 2020. This is most at a single tournament since Euro 2004 (6).

Shaqiri

Notable stats for Swiss ace Shaqiri

Since (and including) the 2014 World Cup, Shaqiri has netted his eighth goal in a major tournament (Euro or World Cup). As per Opta, only four European players - Ivan Perisic (9), Romelu Lukaku (10), Antoine Griezmann (11), and Cristiano Ronaldo (13) - have netted more major tournament goals than Shaqiri. Meanwhile, Shaqiri has been directly involved in 51 goals in 96 Switzerland games.

Twitter Post

Spain through after winning the shoot-out

Do you know?

Contrasting records for the Swiss side

As per William Hill, Freuler is the first player to be sent off in a European Championship quarter-final since Gheorghe Hagi in 2000. Meanwhile, Shaqiri has now scored more goals at the European Championships than any other player in Switzerland's history (4)