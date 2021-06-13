Wales hold Switzerland, Finland win at Euro 2020: Statistical analysis

Wales held on to clinch a crucial draw in their Group A match of the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign on the second day of the tournament. Switzerland got the lead but Wales equalized as the match ended 1-1. Meanwhile, Group B saw Iceland beat Denmark, who had earlier seen Christian Eriksen collapse to the ground in the first half. Here's the statistical analysis.

Details

Finland's win overshadowed by Eriksen's collapse

Finland won their first game at a major tournament after beating Denmark 1-0. However, the match was overshadowed by Eriksen collapsing on the pitch. The mid-fielder collapsed after 41 minutes and received CPR on the pitch. He was carried off on a stretcher after getting treatment. The match was initially suspended before it was informed that Eriksen was stabilized and awake in the hospital.

Opta stats

Pohjanpalo scripts history for Finland, Hradecky joins elite club

Joel Pohjanpalo scored the only goal in the 59th minute. Pohjanpalo scored Finland's first-ever goal at the European Championships with what was their first shot in the tournament. Meanwhile, Lukas Hradecky is only the third goal-keeper to save a penalty on their debut appearance in the European Championships after Przemyslaw Tyton in 2012 (Poland vs Greece) and Trols Rasmussen in 1988 (Denmark vs Spain).

#WALSUi

Wales go level with Switzerland in an exciting contest

Wales fought back against Switzerland in their opening game of the Euro 2020. Kieffer Moore, who was included in the starting XI, scored the crucial equalizer. Earlier, Breel Embolo scored for the Swiss following a corner from Xherdan Shaqiri. Switzerland also squandered several chances. Towards the end, Switzerland pushed for victory but were denied by Danny Ward, who made some spectacular saves.

Opta stats

Notable records for Shaqiri and Moore

Shaqiri has scored or assisted 50% of Switzerland's goals at major tournaments since 2014 (World Cup and Euros). The Liverpool ace has netted five and set up three assists of his side's 16 goals in this period. Four of Moore's six goals for Wales in all competitions have been headers. Also, three of Wales' last four goals at the European Championships have been headers.

Belgium

Belgium top Group B after emphatic win

Belgium thrashed Russia 3-0 as Romelu Lukaku scored a brace, besides Thomas Meunier getting the other. Lukaku netted his 62nd career goal for Belgium. He has now equaled the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and former Brazil star Ronaldo. As per Opta, Lukaku has been directly involved in 26 goals in his last 19 appearances for Belgium in all competitions (G22 A4).