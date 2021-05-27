Europa League final: Villarreal 1-0 up against Manchester United

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on May 27, 2021, 01:18 am

Gerard Moreno has handed Villarreal the lead against Manchester United

Gerard Moreno has given Villarreal a crucial first-half lead against Manchester United in the first half of their UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk. The Spanish side has looked disciplined and tight in their shape, not allowing United to make any inroads. An in-form Moreno made United pay for their set-piece woes in the 29th minute. Here are the details.

Opening spell

An entertaining start to the match

Villarreal started the game well in the opening minutes, keeping the ball and pressing. The Spanish side moved the ball well in mid-field as United didn't look much settled. However, United had the first sight on goal. Scott McTominay's shot from 22 yards skidded wide of the post. From there on, United maintained the pressure as Villarreal kept their shape.

Goal

Second-best United concede a poor goal

Set pieces were causing United some issues and Villarreal gained control going forward. At the other end, they also defended strongly and United lacked ideas going into the final third. The goal came from a set-piece after Edinson Cavani gave away a cheap foul. Parejo delivered the perfect ball into the danger area as Moreno held off Victor Lindelof to score the opener.

Do you know?

Yeremi Pino scripts history

Yeremi Pino (18 years, 218 days) scripted history as he became the youngest ever Spanish player to start a major European final, breaking the previous record held by Iker Casillas (19 years, 4 days).

Information

United don't do anything with all the possession

United had the majority of the possession with the ball but didn't do anything much. Villarreal held their line well and the killer pass that United needed was missing. Unai Emery's side looked comfortable and dealt with United easily.